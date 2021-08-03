Europe

UN Report: Torture Widespread in Iraqi Detention Centers

By Lisa Schlein
August 03, 2021 04:48 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 file photo, Suspected Islamic State members sit inside a small room in a prison south of…
FILE - In this July 18, 2017 file photo, Suspected Islamic State members sit inside a small room in a prison south of Mosul, Iraq.

GENEVA - The United Nations accused the government of Iraq of the widespread torture of detainees held in the country’s detention centers. A U.N. report covers conditions in the centers from July 1, 2019 to April 30, 2021.

Torture and ill treatment are prohibited under international law. Iraq ratified the international convention against Torture in 2011 and since has enacted national laws criminalizing torture.

The problem is the government has not implemented the procedural safeguards to prevent torture, and so the practice continues throughout the country. That assessment in a report released Tuesday by the U.N. human rights office and the U.N. assistance mission for Iraq is based on interviews that the authors conducted with 235 people deprived of their liberty.
FILE - In this July 18, 2017 file photo, suspected Islamic State members sit inside a small room in a prison south of Mosul, Iraq. In some cells in Iraq, Iran, Syria and other countries in the Middle…

U.N. human rights spokeswoman Marta Hurtado says more than half of those interviewed provided accounts of having been tortured or ill-treated while in custody. She says some detainees described beatings by officers with metal pipes, or of being shocked with exposed electrical wires. One inmate, she says, spoke of having his handcuffs hooked on a chain and hung from the ceiling.

“The report states that legal procedures designed to bring interrogations and detention under judicial control within 24 hours of the initial arrest are not respected; and access to a lawyer is systematically delayed until after suspects have been interrogated by the security forces,” Hurtado said.

Hurtado said torture is used to extract confessions and access to a lawyer is systematically delayed until after suspects have been interrogated by security forces. She said the location of 17 official detention sites remains opaque.

“The report also raises concerns that the authorities ignore complaints and signs of torture and says that the systems established to address official complaints appear to be neither fair nor effective," Hurtado said. "The report also says that the limited accountability for such failures on the part of the authorities suggests acquiescence and tolerance of these practices.”

The report calls on Iraqi authorities to put the nation’s anti-torture legal framework fully in line with international human rights law, particularly the United Nations Convention against Torture.

Commenting on the report, U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet says the prevention of torture, and not just on paper, would contribute to peace and stability in the long term. Bachelet adds such an outcome is in the interest of the state as well as the victims.

 

Related Stories

Taliban prisoners watch through the door inside a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan,…
South & Central Asia
UN Finds Rampant Torture of Afghan Detainees
Report says one third of terrorism-related suspects had been tortured in prison
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 12:02 PM
Afghan security forces escort a captured suspected Taliban insurgent during an operation in Sorkhrod district of Jalalabad province, June 19, 2013.
South & Central Asia
UN Concerned About Conflict-Related Torture of Afghanistan Detainees
A new United Nations report has documented a modest decline in torture allegations in Afghan prisons, but noted its ongoing concern at the “disturbingly” high number of conflict-related detainees still alleging serious abuses.In its biannual report on the treatment of security detainees issued Wednesday, the
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 04/17/2019 - 10:29 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

Turkey Wildfires Scorch Recovery in Hobbled Tourism Sector

Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire approaching to a settlement near Cokertme village in Bodrum region, Turkey, August 3, 2021.
Europe

Belarus Sends Reporter to Prison Over Deleted Chat Messages

Activists march during a rally in support of Belarusian anti-government movement and detained blogger Roman Protasevich, in…
Middle East

Donors' Conference Aims to Boost Lebanese a Year After Beirut Blast

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the site of a massive deadly explosion in August last year, at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Scientists Fear a Forever COVID War, Germany Opts for Booster Shots

People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Central Middlesex Hospital in London
Europe

Belarusian Olympian Says She Faced Punishment at Home

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021…