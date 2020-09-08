Europe

UN Rights Chief Condemns Navalny Poisoning, Calls for Probe

By Lisa Schlein
September 08, 2020 01:56 PM
A rescue vehicle drives in front of the central building of the Charite hospital where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020.
FILE - An emergency vehicle drives in front of the central building of the Charite hospital where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020.

GENEVA - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has condemned the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, allegedly by Russian agents, and is calling for a thorough, impartial investigation.
 
Bachelet welcomes the news that Navalny has emerged from an induced coma in a Berlin hospital. The Russian opposition figure was transferred there several days after falling ill on a flight from Siberia, following a diplomatic spat between Russia and Germany.    
 
Bachelet’s spokesman, Rupert Colville says the High Commissioner has no doubt that Russian agents poisoned Navalny with a deadly Soviet-era nerve agent.
 

FILE - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Feb. 29, 2020.

“The completely unequivocal affirmation by the German authorities and German medical specialists that this was Novichok is pretty extraordinary.…There was a very serious crime committed on Russian soil.  It appears to be of no doubt that it was committed. There appears to be no doubt that this exotic and highly deadly substance, Novichok was used and clearly there must be a proper investigation,” he said.
 
Colville noted Russia has been implicated in numerous cases of poisoning, or other forms of targeted assassination of Russian citizens either within Russia itself or on foreign soil over the past two decades.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin has always denied his country’s involvement in any of these crimes.  Colville said Bachelet calls these acts profoundly disturbing, hard to explain or justify.
 
“The High Commissioner notes that nerve agents and radioactive isotopes such as Novichok and Polonium-210 are sophisticated substances that are extremely hard to source. These are not materials that you can buy in a pharmacy or a pawn shop or a hardware store,” he said.
 
Bachelet noted Navalny has been an annoyance for the Russian government for a long time. Prior to his reported poisoning, she said he was repeatedly harassed, arrested and assaulted either by the authorities or by unidentified assailants.
 
She said it is not good enough for the government to simply deny that Navalny was poisoned.  She said a very serious crime was committed on Russian soil and it is up to the authorities to fully investigate and punish whoever was responsible.
 

Related Stories

Police officers stand outside the Charite Mitte Hospital Complex, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is receiving…
Europe
Putin Critic Navalny’s Health Improving, German Hospital Says
But doctors cannot rule out ‘long-term consequences’ from poisoning
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 02:40 PM
The name signs mark the main entrance of the Russian embassy at the central boulevard 'Unter den Linden' in Berlin, Germany,…
Europe
Germany Threatens Sanctions on Russia over Navalny Poisoning
Foreign minister has held out possibility of sanctions on Russia if Kremlin does not provide information soon about suspected poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 08:48 AM
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, speaks at a press statement at the beginning of the informal meeting of EU defence…
Europe
NATO: Russia Must Answer Serious Questions About Navalny
Kremlin rejects accusations it was behind incident
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 11:44 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

Prince Harry Repays Taxpayer Money for UK Home Renovation

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London.
Europe

Theater, Brinkmanship Mark Brexit Talks

FILE - A general view at the start of a round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fearing Virus, Parents in Spain Rise Against Back to School

A young student wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disinfects his hands before entering a classroom,…
Europe

Belarus Border Officials Say Opposition Figure Detained While Trying to Enter Ukraine

Politician and representative of the Coordination Council for members of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova attends a…
Europe

Amnesty Says Malta Using 'Illegal Tactics' Against Migrants

FILE PHOTO: Migrants sit in a boat alongside the Maersk Etienne tanker off the coast of Malta