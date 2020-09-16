Europe

UN Sets Up Emergency Shelters for Lesbos Refugees After Fire

By Lisa Schlein
September 16, 2020 09:50 AM
A general view of the temporary camp for refugees and migrants near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 13, 2020.
A general view of the temporary camp for refugees and migrants near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 13, 2020.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - U.N. officials say they are erecting temporary shelters at lightning speed to accommodate thousands of refugees and migrants left homeless by the fire that destroyed the Moria Reception Center on the Greek Island of Lesbos last week.

Asylum seekers are sleeping in makeshift shelters or out in the open, in fields, groves and parking lots.

The U.N. agencies say they are working at top speed and expect to have enough emergency shelters set up soon to protect the more than 12,000 refugees and migrants who were forced to flee their flaming camp.

The U.N. refugee agency’s representative in Greece, Philippe Leclerc, said his agency is providing hundreds of tents and distributing basic relief, including blankets, sleeping bags, mats and other items to cover people’s essential needs.

“We have also provided chemical toilets and hand washing stations and are ready to provide additional water, hygiene and sanitation support that may be required. To prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 asylum seekers are undergoing rapid COVID-19 tests," he said.

Leclerc said 20 people have tested positive and now are quarantined in a special isolation area. He said the Hellenic Army and non-governmental organizations are providing food and water to the asylum seekers.

The U.N. children’s fund reports 3,800 children are among those affected by the fire at the Moria Reception center. It says it is caring for more than 400 unaccompanied minors. UNICEF notes there are enough emergency shelters to accommodate the children and their families, only 800 individuals have agreed to stay there.

Refugees and migrants gather water next to destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 9, 2020.

UNICEF representative in Greece, Luciano Calestini, said the circulation of false information and rumors is discouraging the refugees and migrants from moving to the new site.

“The rumors pertain to the camp becoming another place of lockdown with very little access to leave. So, potential residents are expressing a fear that once they enter it will be another situation of being in a protracted displacement and dislocation,” he said.

U.N. agencies are calling for long-term solutions to this untenable situation. The European Union has announced it will release its new Pact on Migration and Asylum next week.

Agencies say they are looking for concrete action and hope the pact will translate into better protection for refugees and ensure a more manageable and fairer common European asylum system.

 

Related Stories

Migrants carrying their belongings, walk on a road near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 14, 2020.
Europe
EU Mulls Migration Pact in Shadow of Lesbos Fire
Five years after a wave of asylum seekers flooded into Europe, region is facing another reckoning on migration, with familiar bickering and lack of consensus on the way forward
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 09:53 AM
Asylum seekers take part in a rally as riot police block the road near Mytilene town, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 11, 2020, after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp, leaving thousands without shelter.
Europe
Long-Term Solutions Sought for Migrants Displaced by Fires on Lesbos Island
Thousands of vulnerable people, including children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with disabilities are sleeping in the open
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:35 AM
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece,…
Europe
Thousands of Refugees in Greece Displaced by Fire
Fire destroys most of Greece's largest refugee camp while it was on lockdown for COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 12:52 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

UN Sets Up Emergency Shelters for Lesbos Refugees After Fire

A general view of the temporary camp for refugees and migrants near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 13, 2020.
Europe

Law Giving Redress to Franco Regime Victims Divides Spain

FILE - A woman holds up her left fist beside to a Spanish Republican flag during a tribute 46 unidentified people killed during the Spanish Civil War, at San Jose cemetery, Pamplona, northern Spain, April 1, 2019.
Europe

Poisoned Russian Opposition Leader Shows Signs of Recovery

People gather outside a hospital, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny receives medical treatment in Omsk, Russia…
VOA News on China

EU-China Summit Has Some Germans Rethinking Relations With Beijing

A government photo shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video conference with European Council President Charles…
Science & Health

Well-Preserved Ice Age Cave Bear Remains Found on Russian Island

In this undated photo released by North-Eastern Federal University, a head of an Ice Age cave bear found on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island, or Great Lyakhovsky, in northern Russia.