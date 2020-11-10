Europe

UN Wants $45 Million for Super Typhoon Goni Survivors in Philippines

By Lisa Schlein
November 10, 2020 05:02 PM
A boy carries metal sheets that were blown away from houses in the winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay province, central Philippines…
A boy carries metal sheets that were blown away from houses in the winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay province, central Philippines on Nov. 3, 2020.

GENEVA - The United Nations is appealing for $45.5 million to provide life-saving assistance for 260,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by Super Typhoon Goni in the Philippines.

The storm, the world’s most powerful tropical cyclone this year, swept across large swathes of southern Luzon with terrifying force 10 days ago. Torrential rains and violent winds blew away roof tops, damaging and destroying homes and infrastructure. The lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people have been shattered.

The roof and pews of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Malinao town are damaged from powerful winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay…
The roof and pews of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Malinao town are damaged from powerful winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay province, central Philippines, Nov. 3, 2020.

The United Nations says 1.9 million people in eight of the Philippines’ 17 regions have been affected by the typhoon, leaving an estimated 845,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance. The U.N. plans to aid 260,000 of the most vulnerable; among them women, children, the disabled and elderly — people who essentially have lost everything and have no means of support.

Given the extent of devastation, the number of casualties has been relatively low. The government reports at least 25 people have been killed, 399 injured and seven are missing. U.N. resident humanitarian coordinator in the Philippines Gustavo Gonzalez says the government’s preemptive action saved many lives.

“The government of the Philippines has made significant efforts and they deserve recognition by the huge preemptive evacuation of people," Gonzalez said. "We are talking about 480,000 people that were evacuated before the arrival of the typhoon. They were moved to some evacuation centers.”

Unfortunately, Gonzales said people in the centers now are faced with other risks posed by COVID-19. Local authorities, he notes, are particularly concerned this disaster is taking place at the same time the pandemic is spreading throughout the country.

“People in evacuation centers, of course, cannot follow social distancing measures," Gonzalez said. "The lack of appropriate water access and sanitation represent also a health risk for an area that is also well known by previous cholera outbreaks.”

The World Health Organization reports 400,000 cases of coronavirus, including 7,661 deaths in the Philippines. Gonzales notes Typhoon Goni destroyed the only COVID-19 laboratory in the heavily affected Bicol Region, putting an end to all testing.

The appeal will fund essential relief, including food, shelter, hygiene, water and sanitation, psychosocial support and protection. The money also will be used to restore livelihoods and critical services to promote the rapid recovery of the most affected communities.

Related Stories

Houses destroyed by Typhoon Goni lie along the side of road in Albay province, central Philippines on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Survivors of Super Typhoon Goni Face Humanitarian Crisis
370,000 people in the Philippines were displaced, and thousands of homes, schools, businesses and essential infrastructure in Goni’s path were demolished
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 09:00 PM
Power poles damaged due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Goni are seen in Kamimine town, Saga Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 25, 2015.
East Asia Pacific
Typhoon Goni Drenches Japan
A strong typhoon brought strong winds and flooding rains to southern Japan on Tuesday, prompting officials to warn of landslide risks.Authorities advised more than 100,000 people to leave their homes as Typhoon Goni produced wind gusts of up to 180 kph (110 mph).The storm left more than 20 people injured in Japan and forced cancellations of flights and train service. Nearly 300,000 households on Kyushu were left without power late Tuesday afternoon.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2015 - 02:33 AM
A worker looks at heavy equipment used to clear debris and soil after a mountainside eroded due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Goni, along Kennon Road, a main road leading into the Philippine city of Baguio, Aug. 22, 2015.
East Asia Pacific
Typhoon Goni Leaves 15 Dead in Philippines
Typhoon Goni blew out of the northern Philippines on Sunday after leaving at least 15 people dead and several others missing, including a dozen miners whose work camps were buried by a huge mudslide in a mountain village, officials said. Goni was last tracked at sea about 430 kilometers (267 miles) northeast of Basco town in Batanes province on the archipelago's northernmost tip. It has sustained winds of 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 170 kph …
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

UN Wants $45 Million for Super Typhoon Goni Survivors in Philippines

A boy carries metal sheets that were blown away from houses in the winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay province, central Philippines…
Europe

EU Leaders Urge 'Rapid and Coordinated' Response to Terror Attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, speak via videoconference shown on a screen in the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2020.
Europe

Proposed Education Reform Reignites Spain's Language Wars

Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disinfect their hands before entering their school in Barcelona, Spain.
Europe

Vatican Knew of Sex Allegations Against Former Cardinal, Report Says

FILE - Cardinal Theodore McCarrick speaks during an interview at the North American College at the Vatican, Feb. 14, 2013.
Europe

Heavy Rain Brings Severe Flooding to Greek Island of Crete 

Debris and damaged cars are seen on a flooded seaside road during heavy rainfall at the village of Gournes on the island of Crete, Greece, Nov. 10, 2020.