Europe

US Announces New Sanctions on Russia in Poisoning

By Agence France-Presse
August 3, 2019 04:21 AM
FILE - Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrive to begin work at the scene of a nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, Salisbury, Britain, March 21, 2018.
FILE - Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrive to begin work at the scene of a nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, Salisbury, Britain, March 21, 2018.

SYDNEY - A new round of sanctions were imposed on Moscow Saturday by the United States over the 2018 poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom. 

Russian spies have been blamed for the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March 2018 using the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.

The two survived the attack but a British woman later died after her partner picked up a discarded perfume bottle investigators believe was used to carry the Novichok.

Sanctions take effect mid-August

Washington said Saturday it will oppose “the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia” by international financial institutions and put limits on U.S. banks from purchasing Russian sovereign debt, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

The U.S. will also limit the export of goods and technology to Russia that could be used in the country’s chemical and biological arms programs, Ortagus said.

She added that the measures could prevent Russia from accessing “billions of dollars of bilateral commercial activity with the United States.”

The sanctions will come into effect following a 15 day congressional notification period, around Aug. 19, and will remain in place for a minimum 12 months, according to the U.S. State Department.

Chemical weapon

The Salisbury attack, the first offensive use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II, caused an international outcry and prompted a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats by Western nations including the U.S.

London says the attempted assassination was “almost certainly” approved by Moscow and that Russians Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun were behind the killing.

However the pair have never been tried, and Lugovoi has since become a lawmaker in Russia.

Moscow denies involvement in the poisoning and has offered numerous and varied alternative explanations and counter-accusations.

EU sanctions

In January the European Union imposed chemical weapons sanctions on nine Russian and Syrian officials, including the chief of the powerful GRU military intelligence agency.

Skripal, a former officer with the GRU, was found guilty in 2006 of “high treason” before being traded in a spy exchange between Moscow, London and Washington. 

Related Stories

FILE - Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrive to begin work at the scene of a nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, Salisbury, Britain, March 21, 2018.
USA
Russia Says New US Sanctions Over Skripal Poisoning Hurt Ties
News reports said Trump was ordering the US government to stop international financial institutions from lending to governments under US sanctions for using chemical or nuclear weapons
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 02, 2019
Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV at Salisbury Station, March 3, 2018, in an image handed o...
Europe
Bulgaria to Check Skripal Suspect Link to 2015 Poisoning 
Bulgaria will investigate reports that a new suspect in the Skripal nerve agent attack in Britain may also have been involved in a 2015 poisoning in Bulgaria, a ruling party lawmaker said Saturday.    A parliamentary committee will on Thursday seek information from the intelligence services following a new investigation into the attempted poisoning of local businessman Emiliyan Gebrev, said Tsvetan Tsvetanov, the parliamentary…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
February 09, 2019
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 29, 2018.
Europe
UK's May: Response to Skripal Attack Hurt Russian Spying
British Prime Minister Theresa May says the West's response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former spy has seriously hurt Russia's intelligence capability.   May's office says she'll urge countries “to stand up for the rules around the world” during a foreign-policy speech on Monday.   Britain accuses Russia of poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a Soviet-made nerve agent in the English city of…
FILE - A video grab provided by Russia's RT channel Sept. 13, 2018 shows a man identified as Alexander Petrov during an interview in Moscow, Russia. Investigative group Bellingcat reported Oct. 8, 2018 on its website that the man British authorities
Europe
Unmasking of 2nd Alleged Skripal Poisoner May Prompt Kremlin Purge of GRU
The unmasking of a second Russian intelligence officer suspected of carrying out a nerve-agent attack in England earlier this year is prompting behind-the-scenes fury in the Kremlin, which is likely to respond by purging the senior ranks of Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, Russian media is reporting.On Monday, the investigative website Bellingcat identified the second suspect responsible for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his…
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
October 09, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse