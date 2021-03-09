Europe

US Climate Envoy in Brussels to Meet With EU Leaders

By VOA News
March 09, 2021 02:44 PM
United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,…
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Commissioner for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans are seen prior to a meeting in Brussels, March 9, 2021.

U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry was in Brussels Tuesday to discuss transatlantic cooperation with European Union (EU) officials and U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global climate change effort.
 
Speaking to reporters alongside EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, Kerry reiterated that climate is "one of the most important issues" that Biden's "administration intends to deal with."
 
Kerry said the climate summit scheduled for November of this year in Glasgow, Scotland “is the last, best opportunity that we have and the best hope that the world will come together and build on [the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference agreement reached in] Paris.”
 
Kerry said the Paris agreement did not go far enough, noting that if all the parties were doing everything in the Paris agreement — which they are not — the world would still see a warming of 3.7 degrees or more.
 
Biden had the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the country's withdrawal ordered by predecessor Donald Trump.
 
Kerry also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and joined a weekly commission meeting on transatlantic climate action.
 
Before the meeting, von der Leyen referred to Kerry as “an old friend,” and described a phone conversation she had with Biden last week, in which, she said, the U.S. president told her the U.S. and the EU are working towards the common goal of becoming climate neutral, which she said was “music to my ears.”
 
The 2015 Paris climate change accord commits countries to put forward plans for reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is released from burning fossil fuels.
 

Related Stories

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at a briefing on climate policy in the Brady Briefing Room of the…
Science & Health
US Envoy Urges Nations to Look at Security Implications of Climate Change
John Kerry warned nations that we “bury our heads in the sand at our peril”
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 05:05 PM
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during a meeting in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 9, 2016.
USA
Biden Meets Virtually with Canada’s Trudeau on COVID, Climate Threats
It will be Biden’s first bilateral meeting with foreign leader since taking office last month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 12:20 PM
US Rejoins Paris Climate Pact 
00:02:37
Science & Health
US Rejoins Paris Climate Pact 
The United States has officially rejoined the Paris Agreement after the Trump administration abandoned the global climate pact saying it was too costly for business.  VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Produced by:  Kimberlyn Weeks 
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:27 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

US Climate Envoy in Brussels to Meet With EU Leaders

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,…
South & Central Asia

Russia to Host Conference on Afghanistan

FILE - Russian envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Feb. 13, 2019.
Economy & Business

OECD Upgrades World Economic Forecast

The logo at the entrance of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, France,…
Europe

European Parliament Lifts Immunity of 3 Catalan Separatists

People gather around a television set showing an interview with Member of European Parliament Carles Puigdemont at the European…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Denounces Russian 'Disinformation' Over COVID-19 Vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination…