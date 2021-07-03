Europe

US to Hold Belarus Accountable Amid Report of Border Closure, Says Senior Official

By Reuters
July 03, 2021 12:48 AM
Map of Belarus
Belarus

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is aware of reports that Belarus has closed its border with neighboring Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday, vowing that Washington would continue to hold the government of President Alexander Lukashenko accountable for its actions.

"It appears the Lukashenko regime is once again seeking to deflect attention away from its campaign of repression against its people," the official said. "We will continue to stand with the Belarusan people and hold the regime accountable."

Lukashenko on Friday ordered the full closure of the country's border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, according to the BelTA state news agency.

Washington this week banned ticket sales for air travel to and from Belarus, acting after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident journalist aboard.

It was not immediately clear what further actions might be taken in response to Lukashenko's harsh crackdown against months of pro-democracy protests over his alleged rigging of an August 2020 election. The longtime ruler denies election fraud.

Related Stories

Chief of Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) Andrei Bastunets (R) and Belarusian policemen leaves the BAJ office after…
Press Freedom
Belarusian Association of Journalists Under Investigation as Media Crackdown Spreads
A group tracking media attacks and arrests is ordered to hand over thousands of documents in move seen as further evidence of Belarus retaliating against coverage
Liam Scott
By Liam Scott
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 06:46 PM
FILE - Belarusian Internal Ministry troops, with one soldier holding a Belarusian flag, guard a central area in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 13, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Says Western Sanctions Border 'Declaration of Economic War'
Foreign Ministry statement comes day after Western powers announced punitive measures following Minsk's diversion of passenger plane to arrest dissident journalist
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 02:01 PM
In this photo provided by ONLINER.BY, security use a sniffer dog to check the luggage of passengers on the Ryanair plane with…
Europe
EU, US, UK, Canada Join Forces to Slap Sanctions on Belarus
"We are united in our deep concern regarding the Lukashenko regime's continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," the four said in a joint statement
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 08:42 PM
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell (R) greets Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya prior to a EU foreign ministers meeting, in Luxembourg, June 21, 2021.
Europe
EU Announces More Sanctions on Belarus 
European Union foreign ministers were due to announce Monday a fresh raft of sanctions against the Belarusian government, this time targeting 78 officials and at least seven state-owned entities
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 07:43 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

US to Hold Belarus Accountable Amid Report of Border Closure, Says Senior Official

Map of Belarus
Silicon Valley & Technology

Ransomware Hits Hundreds of US Companies, Security Firm Says

FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. A ransomware attack paralyzed the…
Europe

UN Calls on Tigray Forces to Endorse Cease-fire

A man waves a Tigray flag as Soldiers of Tigray Defence Force (TDF) return in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia,…
Africa

Russia Bolsters Presence in Central African Republic With 600 More Military Instructors

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera pose for a photo during a welcome ceremony of the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct. 23, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Delta Variant Risks Spoiling Europe’s Hope of a Return to Normality

People gather in front of the Trevi fountain in Rome, Monday, June 28, 2021. Italians took off their face masks and breathed a…