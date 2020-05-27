Europe

US Priest Who Founded Knights of Columbus to be Beatified

By Associated Press
May 27, 2020 01:06 PM
Tapestries portraying new proclaimed saints hang from the facade of St. Peter's Basilica during a canonization ceremony in St…
Tapestries portraying new proclaimed saints hang from the facade of St. Peter's Basilica during a canonization ceremony in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

VATICAN CITY - The founder of the Knights of Colombus, the influential U.S.-based lay Catholic organization, is moving a step closer to possible sainthood.

Pope Francis has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of the Rev. Michael McGivney, a Connecticut priest who died at age 38 of pneumonia in 1890 during a pandemic similar to the current coronavirus outbreak.

He would be the first U.S. parish priest to be beatified, the first major step before canonization.
The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had signed off on the miracle required. The Knights said it concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015 "after prayers by his family to Father McGivney."

McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882 in New Haven, Connecticut, to encourage greater, active participation of lay Catholics in their faith and to care for families when the breadwinner died. Today the Knights are one of the biggest Catholic organizations in the world, known for their charitable efforts and counting about 2 million members in the Americas, Caribbean, Asia and Europe.

The organization is also an insurer, boasting more than $100 billion in financial protection for members and their families.  

No date has been set for the beatification, which the Knights said would be held in Connecticut.

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 12, 2019.
Pope Puts 1st African-American Priest, a Former Slave, on Path to Sainthood
Father Augustine Tolton, the first African-American Catholic priest, started life as a slave in the 19th century US South
By Reuters
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 16:47
Pope Francis talks during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, March 7, 2018.
Pope Approves Sainthood for Slain Archbishop, Revolutionary Pontiff
Pope Francis has cleared a path for sainthood for the late Oscar Romero, the Salvadoran archbishop gunned down for preaching against the violence and repression that plagued the country as it descended into civil war. The Vatican announced Wednesday that the pontiff approved a decree the day before confirming a miracle attributed to Romero's intercession. Installed as archbishop in 1977, Romero openly denounced the military death squads that had killed and…
By VOA News
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 09:07
Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, Apostolic Nuncio to India, lights lamp at the tomb of Saint Teresa to mark the death anniversary of the Saint in Kolkata, India, Sept. 5, 2017.
Vatican Declares Mother Teresa a Patron Saint of Calcutta
The Vatican on Wednesday declared Mother Teresa a patron saint of the Archdiocese of Calcutta at a Mass in the city where she dedicated her life to the poorest of the poor. The honor came 16 months after Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint. About 500 people attended the Mass at a cathedral where Vicar General Dominique Gomes read the decree instituting her as the second patron saint of the archdiocese. Mother Teresa's name will be mentioned…
By
Associated Press

