Europe

US Slaps Sanctions on Strongman Ruler of Russia's Chechnya 

By Associated Press
July 20, 2020 04:52 PM
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Chechnya's regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov speaks to journalists as he presens new…
In this photo taken on May 9, 2020, Chechnya's regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov speaks to journalists as he presents new ambulance vehicles in Grozny, Russia.

MOSCOW - The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on the regional strongman leader of Russia's republic of Chechnya over human rights violations including torture and extrajudicial killings. 

Ramzan Kadyrov, 43, has run Chechnya like his personal fiefdom, relying on his security forces to quash dissent. International human rights groups have accused Kadyrov and his lieutenants of abductions, torture and killings of their opponents. 

Rights defenders also hold the Chechen authorities responsible for a sweeping crackdown on gays over the past few years that has seen more than 100 people arrested, subjected to torture, with some of them killed. Chechen authorities have denied those accusations, and federal authorities said a probe found nothing to support the charges. 

In a statement announcing the sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed at "extensive credible information that Kadyrov is responsible for numerous gross violations of human rights dating back more than a decade, including torture and extrajudicial killings." 

Pompeo said the restrictions will apply to Kadyrov's wife and two daughters and he encouraged U.S. allies to take similar measures. 

Kadyrov responded on his blog, posting a picture of himself standing in a weapons storage room with a smile on his face and a machine gun in each hand. 

"Pompeo, we accept the fight. It's going to be even more fun down the road," he said. 

Russian lawmakers said that Moscow will find a way to reciprocate to the U.S. sanctions against Kadyrov, but wouldn't say what a possible response could be.  

The Kremlin has relied on Kadyrov to stabilize Chechnya after two separatist wars, providing generous federal subsidies and dismissing international criticism of his rule. 

The Kremlin also has stood by Kadyrov amid Russian opposition claims of his involvement in the 2015 killing of prominent Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, which the Chechen leader has rejected. An officer in Chechnya's security forces was convicted of shooting Nemtsov on a bridge adjacent to the Kremlin and received a 20-year prison term. 

 

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Nov. 23, 2017.
USA
US Sanctions Aim to Keep Russian Financier from Meddling in Sudan's Future
US Treasury Department imposed far-reaching sanctions on businesses tied to Yevgeniy Prigozhin
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 16:28
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit…
USA
US Sanctions Companies Linked to Businessman Close to Putin
The actions take aim at front companies that US officials say Yevgeny Prigozhin has relied on to process millions of dollars and to evade sanctions in Sudan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 17:35
Chechen blogger Imran Aliyev is seen in a screengrab from YouTube video.
Press Freedom
Chechen Blogger Known for Criticizing Kadyrov Reportedly Murdered in France
Forty-four year-old Imran Aliyev reportedly was found dead with multiple stab wounds Jan. 30 in his hotel room in the northern city of Lille
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 11:46
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

US Slaps Sanctions on Strongman Ruler of Russia's Chechnya 

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Chechnya's regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov speaks to journalists as he presens new…
Europe

UK Suspends Extradition Arrangements With Hong Kong

FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, July 1, 2020.
Europe

Frankfurt Security Officials Ban Parties After Saturday Riot

FILE - Police officers wearing face masks are pictured during a rally against restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2020.
Europe

Separatists Protest Spanish Royals' Visit to Rural Catalonia 

Pro-independence Catalan demonstrators march towards Vimbodi, northeastern Spain, July 20, 2020 during a protest against the visit of Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response in Early Test

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…