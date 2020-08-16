USAGM Honors VOA Polish Broadcaster Zofia Korbonska

The U.S. Agency for Global Media is paying tribute to Zofia Korbońska, a member of the anti-Nazi resistance movement who later worked for the VOA Polish service, on the 10th anniversary of her death.

Korbońska, born in Warsaw in 1912, was a member of the Police Underground Army, which fought against the Nazis.

“On a daily basis, she risked her life writing and coding secret shortwave radio transmissions sent from Poland to the Polish government-in-exile in London. A number of her dispatches that reached the free world were broadcast back into occupied Europe by the BBC,” said a statement from USAGM, which oversees VOA and other U.S.-funded broadcast entities. “In addition to her clandestine radio work, Korbońska was also a partner in the work of her husband, Stefan Korboński, the leader of Poland’s anti-Nazi civil resistance and the last head of the Polish Underground State.”

After the end of World War Two, both Korbońska and her husband were arrested in Poland by the NKVD Soviet secret police. They were released after several interrogations. They escaped to Sweden in 1947 before eventually finding refuge in the United States.

In 1980, Korbońska began a more than three-decade career with VOA’s Polish service, using the pen name “Zofia Orlowska” to protect her family and friends back home. She wrote and recorded occasional programs in the 1980’s after her retirement.

She died in Washington on August 16, 2010.

