Europe

Vatican Banishes Retired Polish Archbishop Over Sex Allegations

By VOA News
March 29, 2021 03:50 PM
Poland's chief military chaplain Slawoj Leszek Glodz presides over the funeral of Colonel Ryszard Kuklinski in Warsaw June 19,…
FILE - Poland's then-chief military chaplain Slawoj Leszek Glodz presides over a funeral in Warsaw, June 19, 2004.

The Vatican banished the former archbishop of Gdansk in Poland on Monday following an investigation into negligence over sex abuse allegations. 

The announcement came from the Vatican's embassy in Warsaw. 

The investigation into Archbishop Leszek Slawoj Glodz, who retired last August, began in November of last year. 

"Acting on the basis of the provisions of the Code of Canon Law … the Holy See, as a result of formal notifications, conducted proceedings concerning the reported negligence of Archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz in cases of sexual abuse committed by some clergy towards minors and other issues related to the management of the archdiocese," said the apostolic nunciature. 

A statement from the apostolic nunciature said Glodz may not live in the territory of the archdiocese of Gdansk, nor may he attend religious celebrations or secular meetings there. 

In addition, Glodz will be paying a "suitable sum" to the Saint Joseph Foundation, an organization that provides assistance to victims of abuse. 

In 2019, priests in Gdansk accused Glodz of covering up cases of sexual abuse. At the time, Glodz denied any wrongdoing. 

Glodz was included in a report by people who said they were survivors of abuse. The report identified two dozen current and retired Polish bishops who have been accused of protecting predator priests. The report was delivered to Pope Francis on the evening of his 2019 global abuse prevention summit at the Vatican. 

Glodz could not be contacted for comment as his whereabouts were not known. The Gdansk archdiocese told Reuters it had received the decision but did not provide any further comment. 

Related Stories

FILE - Cardinal Theodore McCarrick speaks during an interview at the North American College at the Vatican, Feb. 14, 2013.
Europe
Vatican Knew of Sex Allegations Against Former Cardinal, Report Says
An investigation concludes disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick abused adults and children for years while Vatican officials downplayed or dismissed allegations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 02:13 PM
Cardinal George Pell leaves HM Prison Barwon in Geelong, Australia, April 7, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Cardinal George Pell Knew of Clergy Sex Abuse Allegations for Decades, Report Says
Royal commission releases findings about Pell’s role in church’s decades-long clergy sexual abuse scandal
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 04:46 AM
People walk by the Temple of Divine Providence, a major church in the Polish capital,in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 13, 2019. A…
Europe
Polish Bishop Investigated Over Sex Abuse Allegations
Jan Szkodon, a bishop in the southern city of Krakow, said in a statement that the Vatican had told him of the inquiry, adding that the accusations were 'false and harmful' - though he gave no further detail
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:45 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Vatican Banishes Retired Polish Archbishop Over Sex Allegations

Poland's chief military chaplain Slawoj Leszek Glodz presides over the funeral of Colonel Ryszard Kuklinski in Warsaw June 19,…
Africa

Trial Opens in 2004 Bombing of French Base in Ivory Coast

FILE - Police patrol inside the Paris courthouse.
Middle East

Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed

In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied.
Europe

Spain Looks at Human Trafficking Side of Prostitution 

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Mexican sex worker, Alenca, looks through her window before starting her working day at her…
USA

Czech Billionaire Kellner Among Alaska Crash Victims

In this photo provided by the Alaska National Guard, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter departs Bryant Army Airfield, Dec. 11, 2020, on…