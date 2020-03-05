Europe

Venice a Shell of Itself as Tourists Flee Virus

By Associated Press
March 05, 2020 07:58 AM
Locals and tourists walk along a nearly empty St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Gondoliers chat as they wait for customers near St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, March 3, 2020.

VENICE, ITALY - The Carnival period in Venice usually marks the start of peak season in one of the world's most visited cities, with hordes of tourists piling onto vaporettos to cruise the Grand Canal, strolling through cobblestone streets and lingering in picturesque cafes.
    
Venice in the time of coronavirus, though, is a shell of itself, with empty piazzas, shuttered basilicas and gondoliers idling their days away. The cholera epidemic that raged quietly through Venice in Thomas Mann's fictional “Death in Venice” has been replaced by a real life fear of COVID-19.
    
Venice, a UNESCO world heritage site, had already been brought to its knees last year, when near-record high tides flooded a lagoon city which is used to frequent spells of “aqua alta.” Officials had hoped that tourists would return as soon as the waters receded, and they did to some degree. Hotels were at 95% capacity on the last weekend of Carnival celebrations last month.
    
But then the virus hit, claiming its first Italian fatality in the Veneto region and some of the first positive cases in Venice's historic center. The regional president closed Venice's decadent Carnival celebrations with two days to go, forcing revelers in ball gowns and painted masks to cancel their parties.
    
Venice has remained quiet ever since. Only residents and intrepid tourists wearing a different type of mask, surgical ones, remain to take advantage of a hauntingly beautiful jewel of a city that otherwise would be jammed. They have the place to themselves: Rialto, the Bridge of Sighs, the pigeons of Piazza San Marco.
    

Tourists walk in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Feb. 28, 2020.

On Wednesday came another hit, with the May start of Venice's Architecture Biennale now postponed until the end of August. The delayed opening cuts in half the planned six-month attraction that provides a steady stream of visitors to Venice's art and film festival circuit.
    
The economic losses are piling up in a city already going under, given the more existential, long-term threat that Venice is sinking.
    
The head of Venice's hotel association, Claudio Scarpa, estimated lost revenue had already reached 1 billion euros, local media reported. Nationwide, the Confturismo-Confcommercio tourist lobby estimated virus-related losses of 7.4 billion euros from March 1-May 31. In Italy, tourism and its related industries amount to 13% of gross domestic product.
    
The Veneto region surrounding Venice has been hard hit from the virus, counting 345 of Italy's 3,089 positive cases. Veneto schools have been closed since the start of the outbreak, and the tiny town of Vo'Euganeo has been under quarantine for nearly two weeks.
    
Veneto's regional president Luca Zaia has been battling to preserve Venice's tourism industry in the face of contagion. On Wednesday, he posted a gauzy photo of the lagoon city on his Facebook page with the caption: “Venice `infects' only with its beauty.”

Related Stories

People are welcomed by a nurse at the pre-triage medical tent located in front of the Cremona hospital, in Cremona, northern…
Coronavirus Outbreak
4 More Countries Report First Coronavirus Cases; Italy Closes All Schools
Chile, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia report first cases; US House approves $8.3B in emergency coronavirus spending
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 09:25
Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Xi Postpones Japan Visit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Governments are closing schools, keeping suspected cases in quarantine to try to stop spread
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 04:44
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 4, 2020 shows workers…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Diplomat: Coronavirus Scare Hampers Kim's Promise of Economic Prosperity
Britain's former ambassador to North Korea said fear of COVID-19 is undercutting Kim Jong Un's legitimacy, potentially threatening his power, because closing the border with China has limited economic activity and dimmed promises of prosperity
Default Author Profile
By Ji Da-gyum
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 01:30
An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities…
Coronavirus Outbreak
UNESCO: Nearly 300 Million Students Out of Class Due to Coronavirus
UNESCO seeking to assist countries in mitigating disruption to education due to coronavirus outbreak
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 19:16
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Venice a Shell of Itself as Tourists Flee Virus

Locals and tourists walk along a nearly empty St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Europe

Flybe 2nd British Airline to Fail, Stranding Travelers

A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Europe

Appeal Upheld: ICC Allows Opening of Afghan War Investigation

FILE- in this Dec. 11, 2019, photo, a boy inspect his damaged home after after an attack near the Bagram Air Base In Parwan…
Europe

Europe Scrambles for Solutions to Counter Threats of New Migrant Crisis

Migrants hold their babies as they try to warm themselves next to a river in Edirne, Turkey, near Turkish-Greek border on…
Europe

Erdogan, Putin to Seek to Avoid Clash Over Syria's Idlib 

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President…

Latest news