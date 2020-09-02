Europe

Verdict Expected in Case of Journalist Murder That Rocked Slovakia

By Reuters
September 02, 2020 07:35 PM
FILE PHOTO: A woman places a candle as she takes part in a protest rally marking the second anniversary of the murder of the…
FILE - A woman places a candle as she takes part in a protest rally marking the second anniversary of the murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Feb. 21, 2020.

PRAGUE - A Slovak court is expected to rule Thursday on whether an influential businessman ordered the murder of an investigative journalist, in a case that prompted mass street protests and led to the reshaping of the country's political landscape.

The killing of Jan Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova forced then prime minister and longtime leader Robert Fico to step down, and ushered in a new government in March this year whose main election promise was to clean up sleaze.

FILE - Demonstrators light up their mobile phones as they attend an anti-government protest rally in reaction to last year's killing of the investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sept. 20, 2019.

The couple were gunned down in their home outside Bratislava in February 2018, in a killing that mirrored the murder in Malta four months earlier of another journalist investigating corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Bringing Kuciak's killers to justice has been a test of Slovakia's judicial and political system, long seen as susceptible to corruption.

The verdict has been postponed from August, and it is still possible that it may be postponed again after the prosecution asked to present additional evidence.

Prosecutors say Slovak entrepreneur Marian Kocner, the subject of Kuciak's reporting on corruption involving politically connected business people, had ordered the killing of the reporter. Kocner denies the charge.

The investigation has forced the resignation of several senior politicians and judicial officials on account of their previous links to Kocner.

Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year jail sentence for Kocner and for each of his two co-defendants.

FILE- People celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of journalist Jan Kuciak, during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2018.

Two others have already been convicted in the case after admitting guilt. One of them, a former soldier, received 23 years in prison for killing Kuciak and his girlfriend, while a fifth suspect admitted to facilitating the murder and was given a 15-year sentence.

Kocner, who is well-known in Slovak business and political circles, has already received a 19-year sentence in a separate case after being convicted of forging 69 million euros in promissory notes.

Slovaks' anger over the killing of Kuciak and his fiancee and perceptions of persistent graft helped to usher in activist lawyer Zuzana Caputova as the country's president last year. 

It also opened the way for Igor Matovic's outsider Ordinary People party to win a February parliamentary election this year, allowing him to become prime minister. 
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Middle East

France's Macron Stresses Support for Iraqi Sovereignty in Baghdad Visit

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Baghdad, Iraq September 2, 2020. Iraqi…
Europe

Refugees Abandoned at Sea Between Turkey and Greece

FILE - Migrants on a dinghy are approached by a Greek coast guard boat near the port of Thermi, as they crossed part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 1, 2020.
Europe

British PM Clashes With Opposition in First Parliament Debate Since Recess

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 8, 2020…
Europe

Putin Critic Poisoned by Soviet-Era Nerve Agent, Germany Says

A view of the central building of the Charite hospital where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, in…
Europe

14 Terror Attack Suspects on Trial in Paris

Police secure an entrance at the courthouse for the opening of the trial of the January 2015 Paris attacks against Charlie…