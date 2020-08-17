Europe

Videos Chronicle Belarus Opposition Protests

By VOA News
August 17, 2020 09:36 PM
FILE - Protesters carry a man wounded during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 10. Hundreds of people released from custody after a violent crackdown on protests in Belarus are sharing their accounts of harsh treatment at the hands of police.
FILE - Protesters carry a man wounded during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 10. Hundreds of people released from custody after a violent crackdown on protests in Belarus are sharing their accounts of abuse.

Ongoing opposition protests in Belarus saw the largest turnout yet over the weekend, following days of public rallies against the disputed reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Hundreds of thousands of peaceful demonstrators gathered in Minsk and other Belarusian cities demanding free and fair elections. Protesters are seeking the release of all political prisoners, justice for perpetrators of human rights abuses and the resignation of Lukashenko.

An unprecedented wave of protests have swept across Belarus in recent days after users on social media started sharing videos and photos showing security officers brutally repressing demonstrators angered by the official results of the disputed presidential election. On August 9, incumbent President Lukashenko claimed victory with more than 80% of the vote. It was his sixth consecutive win since 1994, when he took over the country.

Independent exit polls are officially banned in Belarus, but according to civil society activists and members of opposition, Lukashenko’s support was only because of extensive vote rigging. Activists claim that the president’s opponent – Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – won the race with 65-70% of the vote. Tikhanovskaya had entered the race after authorities jailed her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular blogger who tried to launch a presidential campaign.

Several grass-roots groups have created “channels” on Telegram, a popular messaging app, where they have uploaded thousands of videos of the dramatic scenes. The videos, which have chronicled the protest and also carried personal testimonies from demonstrators who say they were tortured in detention centers, have outraged Belarusians and galvanized the protest movement.

VOA is publishing several videos of the events shared on Telegram.

Warning: some of these images are violent and graphic.  

Drone footage of central Minsk, Belarus, during the protest for free and fair elections, August 16.  

Protesters chant (President Alexander) “Lukashenko – to paddy-wagon” in the regional city of Grodno, Belarus, August 16. 

Lenin Square in the regional city of Mogilev, Belarus, August 16.

Warning: These graphic videos appear to show a member of a special police or military unit firing his weapon in the direction of Alexander Taraikovsky, considered the first victim of the Belarusian protests, in Minsk, August 10. Taraikovsky appears unarmed in the video. The government claims Taraikovsky died after an improvised explosive device went off in his hands.

Warning: These graphic videos appear to show a member of a special police or military unit firing his weapon in the direction of Alexander Taraikovsky, considered the first victim of the Belarusian protests, in Minsk, August 10. Taraikovsky appears unarmed in the video. The government claims Taraikovsky died after an improvised explosive device went off in his hands.

Several members of the Belarusian riot police beat a protester who lies on the ground, in Minsk, August 11.  

Related Stories

People gather for a rally near the Belarus Television headquarters in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 17, 2020.
Press Freedom
Amid Election Protests, Belarusian State TV Presenters Walk Off Job
TV personalities join growing numbers of police officers and factory workers who are walking off the job to send a message to authorities
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 11:18
Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya addresses the nation in an unknown location in Lithuania, in this still image taken from handout video released August 17, 2020.
Europe
Opposition Candidate Says Ready to Lead Belarus
More than 200,000 marched against Lukashenko, who rejects holding new election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:50
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results near the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ…
Europe
Russia Could Step In to Help Embattled Belarus Leader Amid Massive Protests, Accusations of Rigged Election
Kremlin says Putin, Lukashenko agree on Moscow assistance to 'maintain security' in Belarus 
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 08:15
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

France, Europe Scramble to Avoid Coronavirus Resurgence

Some enjoy Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, mask-free, despite the city's surging cases. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Europe

Videos Chronicle Belarus Opposition Protests

FILE - Protesters carry a man wounded during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 10. Hundreds of people released from custody after a violent crackdown on protests in Belarus are sharing their accounts of harsh treatment at the hands of police.
Europe

As Poland Hails US Troop Deal, Germany Fears Weakening of NATO

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz greet each other with an elbow bump as they…
Europe

Europe’s 'Most Dear Enemies' Locked in Dispute

Migrants disembark after arriving at Dover harbor, in Dover, Britain, Aug. 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Belgium COVID Numbers Decline

People wear protective face masks as they walk through the Grand Place in the historical center of Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2020.