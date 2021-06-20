Europe

Violators to Come Under Scrutiny at UN Human Rights Council 

By Lisa Schlein
June 20, 2021 12:50 PM
United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her glasses during the opening of 45th session of…
FILE - United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her glasses during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Sept. 14, 2020.

GENEVA - Countries accused of abusing their peoples’ human rights will come under the lens of the U.N. Human Rights Council over the next three weeks.   Dozens of thematic issues and country reports on topics including the COVID-19 pandemic will be addressed during the session, which begins Monday.

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, will present an oral update on the human rights crisis unfolding in Myanmar since the military coup there on February 1. Her report is likely to reflect condemnation of the military leaders’ violent crackdown on the civilian population and, what she sees as a looming threat of civil war in the country. 

The council also will hear updates on the human rights situation in other countries, including Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, South Sudan, and Syria. Separately, observers view events in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region as one of the most serious human rights issues around. 

The executive director of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth, says reports of imminent famine, summary executions, rape and other atrocities perpetrated in Tigray warrant action by the Human Rights Council.  He is calling for the adoption of a resolution condemning these practices at this session. 

“A resolution should clearly name the governments," he said. "We know that Ethiopian government forces have been major perpetrators of these crimes along with, as you mentioned, the Eritrean forces. It is important to recognize the Eritrean forces did not invade Tigray. They were invited in by the Ethiopian government.”   

Violence erupted in Tigray in November when forces of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation front attacked federal military bases in the region. The Ethiopian government responded with the use of military force. 

High Commissioner Bachelet also will present a report on police violence and systemic racism against people of African descent. The death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in the United States last year triggered a special council session one year ago.   

Roth says he believes the report should have a strong focus on the United States.  He adds, however, that systemic racism is a global problem and should be treated as such. 

“Our concern is really that the council creates some kind of mechanism to continue this. It is not just a one-off report, but there is a more systematic effort to address root causes and to push for accountability…I do not say that at all to try to minimize the situation in the U.S. The U.S. should be a critical focus of those efforts,” he said.  

The council’s last session in February focused on efforts to combat COVID-19-related violations.  Bachelet will present a report on how states are responding to the pandemic. COVID-19 also will feature as a sub-theme into reports and panel discussions this session. 

Related Stories

Displaced children in Tigray are often in danger of malnutrition and in some areas, famine, pictured in Shire, Ethiopia, June 11, 2021.
Africa
In Pictures: World Refugee Day: No Safe Haven in Tigray
Shire, Ethiopia, historical commercial city in northern Tigray region has been overwhelmed with displaced families since war broke out last November
Yan Boechat
By Yan Boechat
Sun, 06/20/2021 - 12:07 PM
FILE - Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
East Asia Pacific
Spike in Myanmar Violence Could Plunge Country Into 'Human Rights Catastrophe', UN Warns
UN human rights chief blames military leadership for crisis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 07:59 AM
New US citizen Tamam Shanazarian (L) shakes hands with Nancy Alby, field director of USCIS Los Angeles, during a naturalization…
Immigration
Human Rights Advocates: US Might Not Reach Promised Refugee Cap
Biden administration raised admissions ceiling to 62,500 from record lows
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 03:06 AM
President Joe Biden and other NATO heads of the states and governments pose for a family photo during the NATO summit at the…
East Asia Pacific
China Slams G-7 Statement Criticizing Human Rights Record
Beijing’s Embassy in Great Britain accuses G-7 leaders of interfering in its internal affairs over Hong Kong, Xinjiang
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/14/2021 - 10:16 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

Airlines, Holiday Companies Ramp up Pressure on Britain to Ease Travel Rules 

FILE - A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft approaches Paris-Beauvais airport in Tille, northern France, Sept. 27, 2018.
Europe

France’s Far Right Expected to Make Gains in Regional Vote 

A newspaper kiosque Sunday, June 20, with the regionals topping the news. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
USA

Biden Believes ‘America Is Back,’ but US Allies Aren’t So Sure

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, June 16, 2021.
Africa

June 20 Is World Refugee Day

FILE - An Afghan woman and her one-month-old son are seen outside the new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 21, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

Iran Says Nuclear Talks to be Adjourned for Consultations in Capitals 

Political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi leaves the 'Grand Hotel Vienna' where closed-door…