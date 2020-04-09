Europe

Whales Filmed Having Whale of a Time During Lockdown

By Associated Press
April 09, 2020 10:03 AM
Greenpeace activists hold a protest against the "whale prison," a facility in Primorsky Region where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages, in Vladivostok, Russia, May 13, 2019.
(File) Greenpeace activists hold a protest against the "whale prison," a facility in Primorsky Region, Vladivostok, Russia, May 13, 2019.

LE PECQ, FRANCE - With humans away, the whales will play.

In another sign that wild animals are roaming more freely while locked-down people are sheltering indoors from the coronavirus, a maritime patrol has filmed remarkable images of whales powering through Mediterranean waters off the coast of southern France.

The graceful pair of fin whales was filmed Tuesday in waters off the Calanques national park, a protected reserve of outstanding natural beauty next to the usually bustling but now locked-down Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

Didier Reault, who heads the park board, told France Info radio on Thursday that it is "very, very rare" for fin whales to be spotted and filmed at such close quarters in the reserve's waters. He said the whales usually stay further out in deeper Mediterranean waters.

Fin whales are among the largest of the species, weighing as much as 70 tons and growing past 20 meters (65 feet) in length.

Wild animals venturing into places vacated by humans have also been spotted elsewhere around the world, as hundreds of millions of people are locked down and limited in their movements to try to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and death.

Other places where animals have taken advantage of the peace of less human activity include Llandudno, a town in North Wales. There, mountain goats have been filmed roaming in frisky clumps through the streets and chomping on plants in people's front yards.

Related Stories

Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Archive
Does Solar Activity Interfere with Whale's Navigation?
Biologists from North Carolina and an astronomer from Chicago collaborated on a new study that suggests disturbances to Earth’s magnetic field by solar storms may be disrupting navigational abilities of migrating whales, which cause the giant creatures to become stranded or “beached” on land.
Rick Pantaleo
By Rick Pantaleo
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 14:59
Tourists on a whale watching tour boat look for whales in the sea near Rausu, Hokkaido, Japan, July 1, 2019.
Economy & Business
In Japan, Business of Watching Whales Far Larger Than Hunting Them
Number of whale watchers around Japan has more than doubled between 1998 and 2015, the latest year for which national data is available
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 00:14
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Germany Flies in Seasonal Farm Workers Amid Virus Measures

Elderly people with a face mask to protect from the coronavirus go shopping at a market in Aachen, Germany, Thursday, April 9,…
Europe

Whales Filmed Having Whale of a Time During Lockdown

Greenpeace activists hold a protest against the "whale prison," a facility in Primorsky Region where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages, in Vladivostok, Russia, May 13, 2019.
Europe

UK Braces for More Virus Deaths; Johnson Reported Stable

Police officers speak with a man who was preaching outside St Thomas' hospital in London.
Economy & Business

European Markets Mostly Higher Thursday 

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Threatens Greek Tourism

A man wearing a protective face mask makes his way on the empty Kotzia square, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…

Latest news