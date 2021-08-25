Europe

Wildfires in Russia Spread to Central Regions   

By Agence France-Presse
August 25, 2021 09:32 AM
Volunteers pause while working at the scene of a forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in…
FILE - Volunteers pause while working at the scene of a forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in Russia, Aug. 7, 2021.

Russia's central regions on Wednesday battled "extreme" wildfires fueled by an unusual heatwave that comes after forest fires linked to climate change ravaged Siberia for most of the summer.    

Authorities were fighting 15 wildfires in the Urals region of Sverdlovsk, the Emergencies Ministry said.    

The region — which lies on the border of Europe and Asia — faced "extreme fire hazard" due to a heatwave, it added.    

Images on social media Tuesday showed flames on either side of a federal highway between regional capital Yekaterinburg and the Urals city of Perm, forcing the road shut for most of the day, according to reports.   

Fires had meanwhile grown so intense in Mordovia, a region southeast of Moscow, that firefighters were forced to escape from a "ring of fire," the ministry said Wednesday.    

And in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, nine planes provided by the emergencies ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Russian National Guard had dropped 129 tons of water onto a large wildfire spreading to neighboring Mordovia.    

Authorities had deployed 1,200 firefighters to put out the blaze, the emergencies ministry said.    

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to protect the country's forests, saying the nation must learn from the "unprecedented" wildfires that engulfed swathes of Siberia.   

In the country's largest and coldest region of Yakutia, fires have burned through an area larger than Portugal.   

The emergencies ministry said Wednesday that there were 50 forest fires now burning in the region.    

Officials in hard-hit regions have called for resources and economic support from Moscow to deal with the damage.   

Experts blame the huge fires that have ripped across Russia's vast territory in recent years on climate change, negligence and underfunded forestry management services.   

Russia's forestry agency says fires this year have torn through more than 173,000 square kilometers (67,000 square miles), making it the second-worst season since the turn of the century.   

A former sceptic of man-made climate change, Putin has called on authorities to do everything possible to help Russians affected by the gigantic fires. 

Related Stories

Maxim Yefremov, member of volunteers crew adjusts his gas mask as he mops up spot fires at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk,…
Europe
Volunteers Pitch in to Fight Russia's Raging Forest Fires
Volunteers rely on their own money or funds from nongovernmental groups
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 06:16 AM
The scene of a forest fire in Pryazhinsky District of the Republic of Karelia, about 700 km (438 miles) south-west of Moscow,…
Europe
What's Fueling Russia's 'Unprecedented' Fires?
While high temperatures fuel blazes, most are caused by humans — through accidents, arson, illegal timbering or even controlled burns that get out of control
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 05:33 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

Wildfires in Russia Spread to Central Regions   

Volunteers pause while working at the scene of a forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Kabul Evacuations Intensify as G-7 Leaders Fail to Shift US Deadline

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Airmen guides evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster…
Science & Health

Britain Considers Bringing Back Beavers After 400 Years

In this Sept. 12, 2014, photo, a tagged young beaver explores water hole near Ellensburg, Wash., after he and his family were…
Europe

Poland Accuses Belarus of Pushing Migrants Its Way 

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki takes off his protective face mask as he arrives for a bilateral meeting with…
Europe

Reported Turkish Drone Attacks Over Syria Raise Kurdish Concerns

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen during a rehearsal of a military parade dedicated to Independence Day in Kyiv,…