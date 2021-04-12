Europe

William, Harry Remember Prince Philip's Wit, Service to UK

By Associated Press
April 12, 2021 02:11 PM
People look at flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, to pay tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II. 
People look at flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, to pay tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, April 11, 2021.

LONDON - Princes William and Harry paid tribute Monday to their grandfather, Prince Philip, remembering his wit, sense of duty and barbecue skills.

The brothers, who are at the center of a royal family rift, issued separate statements about Philip, who died last week at 99.

William, who is second in line to the throne, pledged "to get on with the job'' of serving Queen Elizabeth II as he and his brother became the latest family members to honor Philip's service to the nation and the monarch.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,'' William said in a statement. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, has arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip's funeral service Saturday at Windsor Castle. His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and was advised by her doctor not to make the long  journey.

Harry's office also issued a statement Monday, describing Philip as a man who was "authentically himself."

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," Harry said. "But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

William and his wife released a picture of Philip sitting in a carriage with his great-grandson, Prince George, their oldest child. Philip has the reins.

Philip's royal ceremonial funeral at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle will be a slimmed-down service due the COVID-19 pandemic and will be closed to the public.

Philip, the queen's husband of 73 years who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his own funeral and its focus on family was in accordance with his wishes.  

As preparations for the service continue, tributes to Philip are pouring in. In the House of Commons, which was recalled early from its Easter recess because of the prince's death, lawmakers offered their condolences.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip "shaped and protected the monarchy through all the vicissitudes" of the past seven decades.  

"He gives us all a model of selflessness and of putting others before ourselves,'' Johnson said. "He made this country a better place."

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, attend the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, following the death of Prince Philip, at Royal Lodge, Windsor, April 11, 2021.
Europe
Religious Leaders Recall Prince Philip's Spiritual Curiosity 
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service of remembrance at Canterbury Cathedral in southeast England for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Friday at the age of 99  
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 09:09 AM
In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prince Charles addresses the media, outside Highgrove House in Gloucestershire,…
Europe
Prince Charles Pays Tribute to 'My Dear Papa,' Prince Philip, for Devoted Service
Says the 99-year-old would have been amazed at touching reaction around the world to his death
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 04/10/2021 - 04:32 PM
World Leaders Offer Tributes To Britain’s Prince Philip
00:03:59
Europe
World Leaders Offer Tributes to Britain’s Prince Philip
Tributes have been offered from around the world to Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died Friday at the age of 99.
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Fri, 04/09/2021 - 06:01 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

William, Harry Remember Prince Philip's Wit, Service to UK

People look at flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, to pay tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II. 
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Reports COVID-19 Cases Rose Globally for 7th Straight Week

People enjoy a drink at the Skylight rooftop bar as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain.
Europe

Britons Switch Off Coverage of Royal Death

People gather outside Buckingham Palace after Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 99, in…
Europe

Germany’s CDU Backs Party Chairman as Governing Coalition’s Candidate for Chancellor

German Christian Democratic Union Party Chairman Armin Laschet briefs the media after a meeting of the party's board at the headquarters in Berlin, April 12, 2021.
Europe

What Russia Wants from Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov, second right, and Commander of…