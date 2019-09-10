Europe

World Leaders Support French First Lady Amid Brazil Insults

By Associated Press
September 10, 2019 11:34 AM
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron waves at the Elysee Palace, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris.
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron waves at the Elysee Palace, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris.

PARIS - World leaders have offered their support to Brigitte Macron, the wife of France's president, after a string of public insults from Brazilian leaders targeting her appearance.

The insults came as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks over fires in the Amazon rainforest and climate change.

An official close to Brigitte Macron told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she has received “numerous” messages of support from private individuals and public figures, including heads of state. The official would not identify them. He spoke on condition of anonymity because was not authorized to be publicly named.

Brigitte Macron has thanked Brazilians who have offered their sympathy, and her daughter launched a social media campaign called (hash)balancetonmiso, or “squeal on your misogynist.”

 

