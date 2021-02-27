Europe

WWII Plane Flyby Honors Britain’s 'Captain Tom' at Funeral

By Associated Press
February 27, 2021 08:46 PM
The coffin of Captain Tom Moore is carried by members of the Armed Forces during his funeral, at Bedford Crematorium, in Bedford, England, Feb. 27, 2021.

LONDON - Church bells rang and a World War II-era plane flew Saturday over the funeral for Captain Tom Moore, the veteran who single-handedly raised millions of pounds for Britain's health workers by walking laps in his backyard.

Soldiers performed ceremonial duties at the private service for Moore, who died February 2 at age 100 after testing positive for COVID-19. Captain Tom, as he became known, inspired the U.K. during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic with his humble endeavor that raised almost 33 million pounds ($46 million) for Britain's National Health Service last year.

The funeral cortege of Captain Tom Moore arrives at Bedford Crematorium, in Bedford, England, Feb. 27, 2021.

The service was small, attended by eight members of the veteran's immediate family. But soldiers carried his coffin, draped in the Union flag, and formed a ceremonial guard. Others performed a gun salute before a C-47 Dakota military transport plane flew past.

A Dakota performs a flyby at the funeral of Captain Tom Moore, in Bedford, England, Feb. 27, 2021.

"Daddy, you always told us, 'Best foot forward,' and true to your word, that's what you did last year," Moore's daughter Lucy Teixeira said at the service. "I know you will be watching us, chuckling, saying, 'Don't be too sad as something has to get you in the end.' "

His other daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said the world was "enthralled" by her father's "spirit of hope, positivity and resilience."

"They, too, saw your belief in kindness and the fundamental goodness of the human spirit," she said.

The service featured music that reflected the man being honored, opening with the rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone that Moore recorded for charity with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir. The song topped the U.K. singles charts last April.

Singer Michael Bublé recorded a version of Smile for the funeral, and as requested by Moore, Frank Sinatra's My Way was played. A bugler sounded The Last Post to close the service.

A church in Bedfordshire, England, where the family is based, rang its bell 100 times in Moore's honor. A post on Moore's Twitter account invited his admirers to remember him Saturday with a cup of tea and a slice of Victoria sponge cake.

Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II, set out to raise a modest 1,000 pounds for Britain's NHS by walking 100 laps of his backyard by his 100th birthday last year. But donations poured in from across Britain and beyond as his quest went viral, catching the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic.

FILE - In this July 17, 2020, photo, Captain Tom Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

His positive attitude — "Please remember, tomorrow will be a good day" became his trademark phrase — inspired the nation at a time of crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a "hero in the truest sense of the word."

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July in a socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle, west of London.

 

People view a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain, Feb. 3, 2021.
Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor…
Associated Press

