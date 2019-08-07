Europe

Zelenskiy Says Called Putin After 4 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in East

By RFE/RL
August 7, 2019 07:11 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, delivers a speech during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, delivers a speech during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, June 17, 2019.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he has spoken with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in shelling in eastern Ukraine.

"I called him urgently. I told him that this brings us no closer to peace," Zelenskiy said during a news briefing in Kyiv, adding that he had urged Putin to ask the Moscow-backed separatists to "stop killing our people."

He also said Putin had promised him something, details of which would be disclosed later.

The Kremlin has not commented on the phone call.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 6 that the separatists had opened fire at Ukrainian military positions in the Donetsk region earlier that day, using grenade-launchers, machine guns, and assault rifles.

"As a result of the enemy's attacks today, according to the information in our possession, four of our heroes sustained injuries, to which they succumbed," the statement said.

It was the highest daily casualty toll in the Ukrainian conflict since a truce was agreed nearly three weeks ago.

Since April 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

A cease-fire agreement, involving Russia and Ukraine and brokered by France and Germany, ended major conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2015, although regular small-scale clashes have continued to cost lives.

Related Stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a EU-Ukraine summit press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2019.
Europe
Ukraine Calls for More Peace Talks After 4 Die in Eastern Donbass
The shelling happened despite a cease-fire agreement reached with Russia-backed separatists last month
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 06, 2019
A photo shows the Russian tanker Nika Spirit, formerly named Neyma, which was detained by Ukrainian security services, in the port of Izmail, Ukraine, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters July 25, 2019.
Europe
Ukraine Seizes Russian Tanker It Says Was Implicated in Sailors' Detention
Kyiv says Moscow used the since renamed ship to block three Ukrainian naval vessels before seizing them and 24 Ukrainian sailors last November off Crimea’s coast
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL Ukrainian Service
July 25, 2019
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, center, reacts with his team as they look at the election results at his party's headquarters after a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Europe
Trump Congratulates Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Parliamentary Elections
Ukraine's new president Zelenskiy, a television sitcom star who was elected in a landslide in May, called an early parliamentary election to replace a parliament dominated by loyalists of his predecessor
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 25, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL