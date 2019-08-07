Extremism Watch

Syrian Secret Library Spins Tale of Hope in Chaos

US-Backed Syrian Forces Pledge to End Child Recruitment

Center in Syria Seeks to Deradicalize IS Teens

FILE - India's newly appointed Home Minister Amit Shah greets the media upon his arrival at the home ministry in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2019.
India Makes It Easier to Charge Citizens With Alleged Ties to IS 
Efforts come in the wake of Easter bombings in April in neighboring Sri Lanka that killed 259 people and wounded hundreds, Indian officials say
By Nafisa Hoodbhoy
By Nafisa Hoodbhoy
August 07, 2019
Flags fly over crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting, Aug. 4, 2019, at a shopping complex, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.
Shooting Attacks Renew Debate Over Domestic Terrorism in US   
FBI has expressed concerns that such attacks (like Ohio, Texas) could inspire more homegrown extremists to carry out further violent attacks in the future
By Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
August 06, 2019
Members loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) wave ISIL flags as they drive around Raqqa, June 29, 2014.
Kurdish Leader: Turkish Offensive Will Help Re-Emergence of IS in Syria
Kurdish leader Abdi says that because of ongoing tensions between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish groups, IS militants have been able to regroup and wage major attacks against SDF fighters in eastern Syria
By Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
August 05, 2019
Afghan security personnel investigate a deadly explosion on a mini-bus that was carrying employees of Khorshid TV, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 4, 2019.
Bus Carrying Afghan Journalists Attacked in Kabul
Vehicle was struck by magnetic bomb pasted to it; two people were killed and three injured, Afghan officials said Sunday
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
August 04, 2019
Nematullah Bakhtyar, 29, a member of the Afghan National Army, was reported killed in action while fighting insurgents in southern Afghanistan in mid-2018.
Family Buried Him, Yet Afghan Soldier Gets Married a Year Later
After Nematulah Bakhtyar’s family was told he had been killed, his father received a phone call from his son, saying it had been a case of mistaken identity
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
August 02, 2019
Members of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) take part in a military parade in the town of Taza, south of the northern oil city of Kirkuk, Iraq June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
IS Stepping Up Attacks in Iraq’s North
IS has increased its attacks in recent weeks against Iraqi and Kurdish forces in parts of northern Iraq that were held by the terror group before they were freed with the help of the US-led coalition
By Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
August 01, 2019
Turkish military trucks carrying tanks and personnel carriers are destined for the border with Syria, Jan. 14, 2019. 
Syrian Kurds Concerned with Turkey Military Buildup near Border    
In this border town in northern Syria, locals say such an attack could throw the already-volatile region into further instability.
By Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
July 29, 2019