Extremism Watch Extremism Watch Syrian Secret Library Spins Tale of Hope in Chaos Extremism Watch US-Backed Syrian Forces Pledge to End Child Recruitment Extremism Watch Center in Syria Seeks to Deradicalize IS Teens Extremism Watch India Makes It Easier to Charge Citizens With Alleged Ties to IS Efforts come in the wake of Easter bombings in April in neighboring Sri Lanka that killed 259 people and wounded hundreds, Indian officials say By Nafisa Hoodbhoy August 07, 2019 Extremism Watch Shooting Attacks Renew Debate Over Domestic Terrorism in US FBI has expressed concerns that such attacks (like Ohio, Texas) could inspire more homegrown extremists to carry out further violent attacks in the future By Sirwan Kajjo August 06, 2019 Extremism Watch Kurdish Leader: Turkish Offensive Will Help Re-Emergence of IS in Syria Kurdish leader Abdi says that because of ongoing tensions between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish groups, IS militants have been able to regroup and wage major attacks against SDF fighters in eastern Syria By Sirwan Kajjo August 05, 2019 Extremism Watch Bus Carrying Afghan Journalists Attacked in Kabul Vehicle was struck by magnetic bomb pasted to it; two people were killed and three injured, Afghan officials said Sunday By Hasib Danish Alikozai August 04, 2019 Extremism Watch Family Buried Him, Yet Afghan Soldier Gets Married a Year Later After Nematulah Bakhtyar’s family was told he had been killed, his father received a phone call from his son, saying it had been a case of mistaken identity By Hasib Danish Alikozai August 02, 2019 Extremism Watch IS Stepping Up Attacks in Iraq’s North IS has increased its attacks in recent weeks against Iraqi and Kurdish forces in parts of northern Iraq that were held by the terror group before they were freed with the help of the US-led coalition By Sirwan Kajjo August 01, 2019 Extremism Watch Syrian Kurds Concerned with Turkey Military Buildup near Border In this border town in northern Syria, locals say such an attack could throw the already-volatile region into further instability. By Sirwan Kajjo July 29, 2019 Load More