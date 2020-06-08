Extremism Watch

Dozens of IS Fighters Captured in New Campaign in Eastern Syria

By Sirwan Kajjo, Zana Omer
June 08, 2020 08:52 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 57 MB
Download Audio

DEIR AL-ZOUR / WASHINGTON - U.S. military officials said more than 60 Islamic State (IS) terrorists were captured by U.S.-backed forces in Syria as part of a major campaign to hunt down remnants of the terror group. 

Col. Myles Caggins, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against IS, said in a tweet Monday that U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue their operation against IS sleeper cells in parts of Deir al-Zour and Hasaka provinces in eastern Syria. 

Since its territorial defeat in March 2019, IS has carried out terror attacks against civilians and SDF fighters, especially in areas along the border with Iraq. 

With nearly 6,000 U.S.-backed fighters involved, SDF officials say they also coordinate with Iraqi security forces for their campaign, which was launched Friday. 

U.S. military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, northen Syria, Oct. 26. 2019.

“We have received a lot of intelligence about [IS] being very active in this area,” said Resho Kobani, an SDF field commander in northern Deir al-Zour. 

“They have dug tunnels here to store their weapons. But civilians have provided us a lot of information about their locations,” he told VOA Monday, noting that SDF forces “are in control. … We started this campaign three days ago, but it could continue for up to 10 days.” 

Local military officials believe the recent surge in IS attacks is largely because of a security vacuum created because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local authorities in eastern Syria have imposed a lockdown on the region to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. 

In a recent interview with VOA, Caggins, said the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition continues to provide critical support to the SDF for its ongoing campaign against IS militants. 

“The coalition troops share intelligence, provide air support and at times accompany the SDF commandos on raids,” he said. 

Experts believe the militant group now presents a major insurgent threat throughout the Syrian Desert. They say the region, known as al-Badiya, is a scarcely populated area, which allows IS to hide its fighters and military hardware. 

Related Stories

FILE - Iraq’s rapid response forces storm a house in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, searching for wanted Islamic State group suspects, July 21, 2019. Iraq declared victory against IS in 2017, but the group continues to attack with sleeper cells.
Extremism Watch
Islamic State Deadlier Than COVID-19 in Parts of Iraq
It's true particularly in northern provinces disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government in Irbil, local government officials say
Default Author Profile
ByNamo Abdulla
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 14:58
FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in…
Middle East
US Warns No End to Fight Against Islamic State
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promises anti-IS coalition members US will continue to provide 'military backbone' against terror group
Jeff Seldin
ByJeff Seldin
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 19:22
A woman reacts at a grave of her daughter, an SDF fighter killed during fightings with Islamic State militants, at a cemetery…
Middle East
Rebuilt Islamic State Growing ‘More Brazen’ in Syria, Iraq
More than a year after IS caliphate collapsed, there are still parts of Iraq and Syria where the terror group owns the night; US officials worry IS is showing in some places, it can rule by day, too
Jeff Seldin
ByJeff Seldin
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 16:52
Sirwan Kajjo
By
Sirwan Kajjo
Multimedia Journalist, Extremism Watch Desk
Default Author Profile
By
Zana Omer