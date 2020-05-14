Extremism Watch

Risk and Reporting at the Pandemic's Front Line

By Rikar Hussein
May 14, 2020 12:08 PM
Agence France Presse photographer Diptendu Dutta works in India on April 10, 2020, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Agence France Presse photographer Diptendu Dutta works in India on April 10, 2020, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Read more at https://projects.voanews.com/covering-covid19/

Default Author Profile
By
Rikar Hussein