Extremism Watch

Syrian Families Released from Camp Face Challenges at Home

By Mahmoud Bali, Sirwan Kajjo
July 01, 2021 04:37 PM
Children play among tents at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp which holds suspected relatives of Islamic State (IS) group fighters,…
FILE - Children play among tents at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh governorate, Feb. 17, 2021. Many of the families released from the camp have struggled to make a new life in their hometown of Sarrin, Syria.

SARRIN, SYRIA - Many displaced residents of the Syrian town of Sarrin are returning to their homes after spending years in al-Hol camp, which hosts thousands of people who lived under Islamic State (IS) rule.

More than two years after the military defeat of the terror group, many face major economic and social hardships.

Um Fatima is one of those who have recently returned to Sarrin after the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed to release her from al-Hol. She says life after displacement has been similarly difficult.

“If my situation continues like this, I will have no choice but to leave the entire country,” said Um Fatima, who lost three of her children during the war on IS.

While locals have welcomed her return to the town, she says her only source of financial support has been a male relative.

“His support won’t last forever, so if nobody takes care of my daughters and myself, we will have to leave. But if there is assistance, of course I would rather stay at my hometown,” she told VOA.

Syrian families sit in a truck after being released from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh governorate.
Syrian families sit in trucks after being released from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh governorate.

According to local officials, at least 40 families from Sarrin have returned to their homes in the last few months.

“We constantly receive people from al-Hol camp,” said Walid Kossa, a member of the Sarrin Civil Council, which is affiliated with an SDF-run local administration.

“We try to give them basic assistance, but our resources are limited,” he told VOA. “People here, especially this year, are doing really bad economically.”

Ahmed Shawakh is an activist who has sponsored the release of many families, including Um Fatima’s, from al-Hol. He hopes his humanitarian work will contribute to bringing stability to families who suffered under IS rule and in displacement camps as well.

“If these people stay longer at such camps, their ideology will remain the same,” Shawakh said. “Bringing them to their homes and families will help their reintegration into society.”

International aid organizations should step in to encourage returnees to stay, local officials said.

“There aren’t any active organizations that support those who choose to return, and those that work here have little support to offer,” Kossa said.

Related Stories

An image obtained from the media office of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in Syria (YPG) March 29, 2021 shows YPG forces conducting a security operation the previous day at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp. (AFP PHOTO/HO/YPG)
Middle East
Weeklong Operation Loosens Islamic State Grip on Syria's al-Hol Camp
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces say they’ve completed first phase of a campaign to free the al-Hol displaced persons camp from a reign of terror by IS operatives
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Sat, 04/03/2021 - 01:53 PM
FILE - A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2, 2019.
Middle East
More Arrests Made in Ongoing Crackdown on IS at al-Hol Camp
Officials with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces say more than 70 people suspected of working for the Islamic State terror group have been arrested so far
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:55 PM
An image obtained from the media office of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in Syria (YPG) March 29, 2021 shows YPG forces conducting a security operation the previous day at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp. (AFP PHOTO/HO/YPG)
Middle East
Crackdown at Syria's al-Hol Camp Nets Senior Islamic State Operative
The IS official, identified as Abu Karar, is said to be the terror group’s second highest ranking official at the holding camp
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 04/02/2021 - 12:07 PM
FILE - Syrian refugee children play together, as Lebanon extends a lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon May 7, 2020.
Extremism Watch
UNICEF Alarmed by Spike in Children’s Deaths in Syria’s al-Hol Camp
UNICEF says it has received reports of a 15-year-old boy killed in al-Hol camp this week, two weeks after a 16-year-old was shot and killed
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 12:44 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Mahmoud Bali
Sirwan Kajjo
By
Sirwan Kajjo
Multimedia Journalist, Extremism Watch Desk