Extremism Watch

Syrian Kurd Who Lost Hand in IS Battle Finds Passion for the Drums

By Rikar Hussein, Nawroz Rasho
July 26, 2019 09:06 PM
Syrian Kurd Who Lost Hand, Eye to IS Finds Passion for the Drums video player.

AFRIN, SYRIA/WASHINGTON - When Ciwan Husen lost his left hand and eye at age 21 in the Kurdish fight against the Islamic State (IS) in northwest Syria, he knew his life would never be the same.

In the months leading to his recovery, his efforts to overcome his physical disability and the psychological trauma of war led him to develop a talent he never knew he had: playing drums and cymbals.

'I thought life was over'

Living in displacement in the Shahba district of northern Aleppo Governorate, Husen has developed a love for music and plays drums even without prosthetics.

“At the beginning, when I had just lost one of my hands and one of my eye(s), I thought life was over and I couldn’t do anything,” Husen told VOA, speaking of his impairment after being hit by an IS explosive in 2016.

“But people around me continued to encourage me and told me to trust in God and my will. Their encouragement overtime built this confidence in me,” he added.

Husen is originally from the predominantly Kurdish city of Afrin, in northwest Syria. He fled with his family in early 2018 following a Turkish attack to seize the city from Kurdish fighters.

Finding his talent

While living in Shahba, he bought a drum kit and started practicing, and found he had a talent. His goal, he says, is to become a popular musician.

“Here in Shahba, I bought the instruments. I started practicing and improved myself gradually. ... I want to establish my own place as an artist. I try to go to dance parties and weddings where I can play,” he said.

Unable to afford prosthetics, Husen uses bandages and armbands to tie drumsticks to his left forearm to play. His mother, Fidan Xelil, says the resilience he has shown after his injuries has gained him respect among residents in the district.

“What happened didn’t cause him to give up. He sustained a high moral and became stronger. He fulfills whatever goal he has in mind. What he is doing makes us happy and proud,” Xelil told VOA.

Member of the YPG

Husen was a member of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) during the war against IS in 2016. He participated in the battle to remove IS from the town of Tal Rifaat and the nearby Menagh airbase.

The YPG captured the area in February 2016 and unilaterally declared it Shahba Canton of Democratic Federation of Northern Syria.

Shahba region remains under Kurdish control despite Turkey seizing nearby Afrin in March 2018. When Turkey began its operation on Afrin in January 2018, thousands of people, including Husen and his family, fled their homes and resettled in Shahba.
 

Related Stories

Kidnapped Afrin residents were killed by armed groups
Extremism Watch
Rights Groups: Abuses on the Rise in Syria’s Afrin
Rights groups are expressing concerns over the increasing abuses against civilians by rebel forces in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin.Last week, a 10-year-old boy with Down syndrome, who was kidnapped by a rebel group, was killed along with his father and grandfather after their family failed to pay the kidnappers a ransom of $10,000, local media reported.Such incidents have been rampant since Turkish military and allied Syrian rebels took control of Afrin after a…
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
June 01, 2019
00:01:07
Extremism Watch
Christians Displaced From Afrin Rebuild Lives, Church
00:02:38
Middle East
Turkey Proclaims Complete Control of Afrin, Announces Next Target in Syria
FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Turkish soldiers atop an armored personnel carrier secure the streets of the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria.
Extremism Watch
Reports: Turkey-backed Rebels Battle in Afrin
Clashes in the Syrian town of Afrin are intensifying as Turkish-backed Syrian rebel factions continue fighting each other over influence in the northwestern town.The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a rights group monitoring developments in Syria, reported that fighting, which started Saturday night in several districts of the Kurdish-majority region, had left at least 25 dead.Local residents in Afrin were caught in the crossfire, local sources said.…
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
November 19, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Rikar Hussein
Default Author Profile
Written By
Nawroz Rasho