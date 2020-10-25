US-Backed Forces Target IS Remnants in Eastern Syria

WASHINGTON - U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to carry out raids targeting militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) terror group in eastern Syria.

“Last night, the Syrian Democratic Forces arrested members of a Daesh cell that was responsible for attacks in Deir al-Zour,” the Deir al-Zour Media Center said on Sunday, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

Three IS members arrested in Saturday’s raid were from the Shuhail area of the eastern province, according to the media group.

In a separate operation, SDF fighters carried out a “combing campaign” against remnants of IS in the neighboring province of Raqqa, SDF’s press office said in a video released on Sunday.

The SDF, a military alliance that has been a major U.S. partner in the fight against IS in Syria, said more than two dozen IS militants were arrested in recent raids in October.

Since its territorial defeat in March 2019, IS has carried out terror attacks against civilians and SDF forces in Deir al-Zour and other parts of eastern Syria.

U.S. military officials said the U.S.-led coalition against IS remains committed to combating the terror group in Syria and Iraq.

“In the last 7 days, our partners completed 28 #DefeatDaesh operations, preventing 38 more #Daesh terrorists and henchmen from committing acts of terrorism against Iraqi and Syrian communities, businesses and families,” Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for anti-IS global coalition, said in a tweet Friday.

In recent weeks, IS militants have also launched attacks against Syrian government troops in the central provinces of Hama and Homs. About a dozen Syrian soldiers were killed in recent IS attacks, local reports said.

Experts say while IS currently has no capability to hold territory in Syria or Iraq, the militant group will likely continue to wage major attacks against other forces in both countries.