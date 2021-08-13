Extremism Watch

US Warns 9/11 Anniversary Could Inspire Extremist Attacks

By Associated Press
August 13, 2021 10:27 PM
Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and…
FILE - Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cutout of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York.

WASHINGTON - The upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire extremist attacks, the Department of Homeland Security said in a terrorism alert issued Friday.

DHS did not cite any specific threats in the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. But it noted that the U.S. is in a "heightened threat environment," fueled by factors that include violent extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred and resentment of restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

DHS issues the warnings to alert the public as well as state and local authorities. They reflect intelligence gathered from other law enforcement agencies.

The bulletin is an extension of a similar one issued in May that expired on the day the new one was issued. DHS says domestic extremists remain a national threat priority for U.S. law enforcement and will for at least the remainder of the year.

The agency noted that al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula recently released the first English-language edition of its Inspire magazine in four years, apparently to mark the upcoming anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The anniversary and the approaching holidays "could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence," it said.

DHS also noted that domestic extremists motivated by religious and ethnic hatred have in the past attacked houses of worship and other gatherings, but it said there aren't any "credible or imminent threats identified to these locations."

As in previous bulletins, DHS expressed concern about both domestic extremists, motivated by "personal grievances and extremist ideological beliefs," and foreign influences.

The agency said Russian, Chinese and Iranian government-linked media outlets have helped spread conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus and the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and have in some cases amplified calls for violence against people of Asian descent. 

Related Stories

FILE - Jamaat-e-Islam activists and supporters take part in an anti-India demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan, Feb. 5, 2021. India said on Sunday it raided dozens of places linked to the group in Jammu and Kashmir.
South & Central Asia
India Raids Banned Religious Group in Alleged Terrorism Funding Case
The government accuses Jamaat-e-Islami of supporting the militancy in Indian-controlled Kashmir
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/08/2021 - 06:59 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks while meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Thursday, August 5, 2021,…
USA
US State Department Announces 5 Additions to Global Terrorist List
Move requires the blocking of any ownership or interests in U.S. properties they hold
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/06/2021 - 09:21 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file, photo, smoke rises after Egyptian army demolished houses on the Egyptian side on border…
Middle East
Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Anti-terrorism Operations, Army Says
The army confiscated different types of arms and ammunition during the operations and destroyed hundreds of explosive devices and some explosive belts
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 02:41 AM
This photo taken on July 28, 2021, and released by China's Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese State Councilor and Foreign…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
China Urges Afghan Taliban to Cut Ties with All Terrorists
Some analysts say a meeting underscores Beijing's warming ties with the Islamist insurgent group and the Taliban's growing clout
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 01:40 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press