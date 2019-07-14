Day in Photos

July 14, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 03:02AM
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris.
Police officers tear the shirt of a protester during a clash inside a shopping arcade in Sha Tin of Hong Kong after a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Sha Tin district.
Canada's team competes in the team technical artistic swimming event during the 2019 World Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, China.
Runners participate in the traditional singing before the running of the bulls, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Swimmers reach for drink bottles while competing in the women's 10km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea.
Dancers reacts to camera before they perform a Thengul dance during a festival in Bojonegoro, East Java province, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
The tail of a humpback whale surfaces out of the Pacific Ocean's waters at Contadora Island, in Panama, July 13, 2019.
Zapata CEO Franky Zapata flies a jet-powered hoverboard or "Flyboard" during the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019.
Brady Dayries is hit by a wave as winds from Tropical Storm Barry push water from Lake Pontchartrain over the seawall in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13, 2019.
A bride walks during a traditional wedding ceremony in the western Macedonian village of Galicnik, 150km southwest of Skopje, during the Galicnik Wedding Festival, July 13, 2019.
A cliff diver jumps from the landmark Raouche sea rock, during qualifying for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 13, 2019.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.
People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13, 2019.
People walk along a dark street near Times Square area, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in the Manhattan borough of New York, July 13, 2019.
