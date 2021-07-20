Day in Photos

July 20, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 20, 2021 02:48 PM
This aerial view shows Muslims attending the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Skenderbej Square in Tirana, Albania.
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the origin of COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this still image from video by Blue Origin shows billionaire Jeff Bezos and Wally Funk emerge from New Shepard rocket on the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight near Van Horn, Texas.
A worker carries vegetables as he wades through a waterlogged street in a market area in Lahore, Pakistan.
A man signs a signature book during a memorial ceremony for late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince.
People watch the launch of billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos and his three crew-mates on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, on a screen in Times Square in New York City.
Disabled Manuel Molina, 80, sits on an amphibious chair as he is helped by lifeguards Olga Diaz and Micaela before swimming in the Mediterranean sea, on Barcelona's Nova Icaria Beach, Spain.
A shinkansen, or high-speed bullet train, travels through Shimbashi area of Tokyo, Japan.
The sun rises through a cover of wildfire smoke above the CN Tower and downtown skyline in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Salvadorean soldiers take part in a deployment ceremony for the Territorial Control plan in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 19, 2021.
