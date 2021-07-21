Day in Photos

July 21, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The head of a "Cyber Horse," made from discarded electronic bits, is seen on display near the entrance to the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel.
An athlete trains during a diving practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
People celebrate in Brisbane, Australia, following an announcement by the International Olympic Committee that Brisbane was picked to host the 2032 Olympics.
Residents move their belongings across a flooded street in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province. (Credit: Xinhua News Agency)
New Zealand's Gabi Rennie celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during a women's soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
A demonstrator raises an axe toward riot police during anti-government protests, as Colombia commemorates Independence Day, in Bogota, July 20, 2021.
A soldier throws water out of a house following heavy rainfall, in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany.
Protesters clash with police officers during a rally in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, July 20, 2021, called to mark the anniversary of the 2015 suicide attack that took place in the southern Turkish town of Suruc.
The Met Life and Chrysler buildings glow through a thick haze hanging over Manhattan in New York, July 20, 2021. Wildfires in the American West are creating hazy skies as far away as New York.
A Common Loon chick hitches a ride on its mother's back on Maranacook Lake in Winthrop, Maine, July 20, 2021.

