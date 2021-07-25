Day in Photos

July 25, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 25, 2021 07:40 PM
Around 320 hot-air balloons become airborne over the Chambley-Bussieres airbase during the 17th international hot air balloon meeting 'Grand-Est Mondial Air Ballons,' in Hageville, northeastern France, July 25, 2021.
Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates winning the women's individual Foil bronze medal final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
A protester runs through tear gas during a Paris demonstration against compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the use of a health pass called for by the French government, July 24, 2021.
Supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather on the streets as they celebrate after he dismissed the government and froze parliament, in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2021.
Vehicles drive through deep water on a flooded road in The Nine Elms district of London on July 25, 2021 during heavy rain.
A couple participate in the annual NYC Bodypainting Day at Union Square in New York, July 25, 2021.
The shadows of demonstrators are cast on a Brazilian flag during a protest demanding the impeachment of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, July 24, 2021.
TVs in a Tokyo electronics shop display the reaction of Japan's Uta Abe, a gold medallist in judo, as her brother, Hifumi Abe, wins the men's 66kg judo final in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
A firefighter passes a burning home as the Dixie Fire flares in Plumas County, Calif., July 24, 2021.
Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo.