Modern College Teaches Ancient Craftsmanship

Thirty years ago, a deadly hurricane ripped through the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, destroying many of its historic homes and buildings. A shortage of skilled artisans meant it took years to rebuild the city. Today, a generation of aspiring artists is learning traditional building skills at a local college where job placement is 100%. VOA’s Julie Taboh traveled to the fast-developing coastal city to see how students and faculty at this unique college meet a growing and urgent need.