Modern College Teaches Ancient Craftsmanship

Thirty years ago, a deadly hurricane ripped through the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, destroying many of its historic homes and buildings. A shortage of skilled artisans meant it took years to rebuild the city. Today, a generation of aspiring artists is learning traditional building skills at a local college where job placement is 100%. VOA’s Julie Taboh traveled to the fast-developing coastal city to see how students and faculty at this unique college meet a growing and urgent need.
By Julie Taboh
October 01, 2019 09:57PM
American College of the Building Arts sophomore Steven Fancsali sands a piece of wood for a workbench, in Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
American College of the Building Arts student Alex Fisher grinds an iron door handle, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
American College of the Building Arts student Jeremiah Price heats up an iron door pull, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
American College of the Building Arts students work on a children's playhouse using all-natural materials, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
American College of the Building Arts student Leigh Yarbrough and her instructor Simeon Warren restore a tombstone, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
The American College of the Building Arts is housed in an old trolly barn, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
Sunlight streams through a stained glass window at the American College of the Building Arts, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 18, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
Students work on a woodworking project in a Timber Framing class at the American College of the Building Arts, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
Leigh Yarbrough, a student at the American College of the Building Arts, restores a tombstone at a historic cemetery in Charleston, S.C. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
A copper smithing class at the American College of the Building Arts, Charleston, S.C. (J. Taboh/VOA News)
The Pineapple Fountain, an iconic landmark, Charleston, S.C., Sept. 18, 2019. (J. Taboh/VOA News)