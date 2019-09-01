Muslims in Cairo celebrate the Islamic New Year 1441

The Muslim Sufi sects of Egypt celebrated the Islamic new year of 1441 in the ancient part of Cairo by the Al-Azhar and Al-Hussain Mosques, Aug. 31, 2019. The Islamic calendar started after the Prophet Mohamed migrated from Mecca to Madina. The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar in which any month’s beginning or end is determined by sighting the moon and is only 354 days. The Islamic lunar calendar is used to set the dates for religious events like Ramadan, Eid El-Fitr, and Eid Al-Adha.

