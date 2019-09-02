Day in Photos

September 2, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 02, 2019 03:03PM
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 2, 2019.
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 2, 2019.
Former first lady and former presidential candidate Sandra Torres is escorted by police to the Supreme Court in Guatemala City, Sept. 2, 2019.
Former first lady and former presidential candidate Sandra Torres is escorted by police to the Supreme Court in Guatemala City. Authorities arrested Torres at her home on charges of campaign finance violations.
An information board displaying canceled flights is seen in the departure hall at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The airport closed at noon due to a mandatory closure order as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.
An information board displaying canceled flights is seen in the departure hall at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The airport closed at noon due to a mandatory closure order as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.
Refugees and migrants arrive at the port of Thessaloniki, northern Greece.
Refugees and migrants arrive at the port of Thessaloniki, northern Greece.
The Mont-Saint-Michel, northwestern France
The Mont-Saint-Michel, northwestern France
Julie Andrews poses with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award during the 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy.
Julie Andrews poses with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award during the 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy.
Panda Meng-Meng carries one of her newborn twin cubs in her mouth at Berlin Zoo, Berlin, Germany.
Panda Meng-Meng carries one of her newborn twin cubs in her mouth at Berlin Zoo, Berlin, Germany.
A man carries a sack full of plastic bottles in the Andralanitra garbage dump in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
A man carries a sack full of plastic bottles in the Andralanitra garbage dump in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
Schoolgirls in traditional uniforms attend a ceremony on the occasion of the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Schoolgirls in traditional uniforms attend a ceremony on the occasion of the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
An aircraft passes the rising sun during take-off at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
An aircraft passes the rising sun during take-off at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
Hindu women take a break at the Pashupatinath temple during Teej festival celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Hindu women take a break at the Pashupatinath temple during Teej festival celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Related Stories

Kyrgyz dancers wearing traditional costumes perform during the celebrations marking the 28th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan's independence from the Soviet Union at the Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, Aug. 31, 2019.
Day in Photos

September 1, 2019

A Nepalese devotee arranges his cloths for performing rituals during Kuse Aunsi festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Day in Photos

August 30, 2019

Visitors stand on the roof deck of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark in Singapore.
Day in Photos

August 29, 2019

A reveller covered in tomato pulp participates in the annual Tomatina festival in the eastern town of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain.
Day in Photos

August 28, 2019