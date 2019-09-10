US-Egyptian Venture Reveals Splendors of Luxor Tombs

Archeologists and antiquities specialists in Egypt have finished restoring the tombs of two ancient nobles at the Draa Abul Naga necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Luxor’s West Bank. The work was started in 2015 by the American Research Center, ARCE, in collaboration with Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities and funding from the U. S. Agency for International Development. It included cataloguing the findings at the tombs, which date back as far as 1549 BC, removing the debris from modern buildings that have been demolished, and putting in new visitor pathways, lighting, and signage. Cairo photojournalist Hamada Elrasam got a sneak preview.