Impeachment Inquiry

US Ambassador to EU Set to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry

By Ken Bredemeier
October 17, 2019 04:58 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 5, 2019, Gordon Sondland, the United States Ambassador to the European Union,…
FILE - Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, addresses the media during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy to Romania in Bucharest, Sept. 5, 2019.

WASHINGTON - After the State Department blocked him from appearing last week, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is scheduled to appear Thursday before House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees are holding the closed-door deposition where Sondland is expected to say Trump would only offer a White House visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy if he committed to investigations involving Trump’s Democratic rivals.

Sondland, a Trump donor, was one of several diplomats who advised the Ukrainian leadership about how to carry out Trump’s demands after his July phone call with Zelenskiy. In the call, Trump asked the Kyiv leader for “a favor” — that Ukraine investigate one of Trump’s top Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, and the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

According to a U.S. intelligence whistleblower, Sondland and other diplomats exchanged a series of text messages in which the diplomats wondered why roughly $400 million in aid to Ukraine was frozen.

Texts between Gordon Sondland and William Taylor are superimposed over a hand holding a mobile phone.

Reports say there was a five-hour gap between text messages, during which Sondland telephoned Trump.

The next message assured one diplomat there was no “quid pro quo” of any kind with Ukraine, followed by Sondland writing, “I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”

Former Pompeo aide

On Wednesday, a former top aide to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told House lawmakers that he quit last week in growing frustration over the politicization of the State Department, with the final straw being President Donald Trump’s ouster of the well-regarded American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

In hours of congressional testimony, Michael McKinley, decried the agency’s unwillingness to protect career diplomats like Yovanovitch from political pressure.

McKinley’s statements, recounted by people familiar with his closed-door testimony before the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, are the latest in a string of unflattering accounts about the behind-the-scenes operations of the country’s foreign policy and national security agencies.

McKinley has served as the U.S. ambassador in four countries, and he had other global postings before returning to Washington as an aide to Pompeo.

His testimony, along with that of others, has helped buttress the account of the unnamed whistleblower.

Michael McKinley, a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, leaves Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 16, 2019.

Both Bidens have denied wrongdoing, but Hunter Biden, 49, said this week he used “poor judgment” in agreeing to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company because it had become a political liability for his father.

Trump has described the call with Zelenskiy as “perfect,” and denied any wrongdoing.

Yovanovitch testified last week that Trump dismissed her based on “unfounded and false claims” after Trump’s personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, assailed her performance in Kyiv.

According to a rough recounting of the July conversation supplied by the White House, Trump told Zelenskiy, “The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news, so I just wanted to let you know that. The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, and that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look in to it ... it sounds horrible to me.”

Trump continued Wednesday to attack the impeachment hearings against him.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff defended the process in a letter Wednesday, saying Republicans have not been kept out of the process.

“Questions have been primarily asked by committee counsels for both the majority and the minority, but also by Members of both parties. And the majority and minority have been provided equal staff representation and time to question witnesses, who have stayed until the majority and minority have asked all of their questions — often late into the evening,” Schiff wrote.

He said transcripts of closed-door interviews will be made public at a time when doing so will not jeopardize the investigation, and that “at an appropriate point” witnesses will be questioned in public sessions “so that the full Congress and the American people can hear their testimony firsthand.”

Related Stories

The Capitol in Washington is seen at dawn, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
USA
House Democrats Not Easing Up on Their Impeachment Probe
impeachment inquiry is revealing vivid new details about the high-level unease over President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine and those of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 11:10
FILE - A Ukrainian national flag flies atop the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 25, 2019.
00:03:51
USA
Ukraine Fears Collateral Damage From Trump Impeachment Probe
President Zelenskiy tries to stay neutral amid competing Republican, Democrat claims
Default Author Profile
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 10:18
Former White House advisor on Russia, Fiona Hill, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 14, 2019, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
USA
Former Trump Foreign Policy Aide Testifies at His Impeachment Inquiry
Ex-National Security Council official Fiona Hill could shed light on Trump's firing of former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 11:56
In the Event of Impeachment, Trump Counts on Republican Senate to Save Him video player.
Embed
Section
Thumbnail
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 09:11
Sandra D. Lemaire
Media Duration
00:03:09
Summary

Opposition Democrats are moving ahead with their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, even as the administration blocks key witnesses from testifying and has been slow to provide documents.  Eventually, Democrats may vote to impeach Trump over his dealings with Ukraine in the House of Representatives where they have a majority.  That would lead to an impeachment trial in the Senate where the president and his Republican supporters have a distinct advantage and as of now would likely vote to acquit him.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the president’s political firewall from Washington.

00:03:09
Impeachment Inquiry
In the Event of Impeachment, Trump Counts on Republican Senate to Save Him
Democrats would have to win over several Republicans in a Senate trial
Jim Malone
By Jim Malone
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 05:07
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ken Bredemeier

VOA Explains

A Senate Gallery pass from the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson in 1868
Impeachment Inquiry
What's the impeachment process?
A two-step process in the House and Senate required to remove the president from office
FILE PHOTO: A section of the report from the U.S. intelligence community whistleblower to the U.S. House Intelligence Committee…
US Politics
Whistleblowers Explained
Government system designed to protect employees who expose wrongdoing
Default Author Profile
By Masood Farivar
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 16:40
Texts between Gordon Sondland and William Taylor are superimposed over a hand holding a mobile phone
US Politics
Text Messages Between US, Ukraine Officials
Former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker released dozens of text messages between top State Department officials handling European and Ukrainian affairs.
Explainer: The Impeachment process
00:01:26
US Politics
Explainer: Impeachment Process
If a civil officer of government - including the president - is suspected of wrongdoing, he or she may be removed from office if the House of Representatives votes to impeach and they are convicted in a Senate trial.

Timeline

Key Events in the Impeachment Inquiry