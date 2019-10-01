1 Dead, 200 Hurt in Iraq Protests

The Iraqi government said at least one person was killed and 200 injured Tuesday in clashes between security forces and protesters of high unemployment and poor government services.

Police fired live ammunition, rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons during an hours-long protest in Baghdad's Tahrir Square.

Police fired into the air as some 3,000 demonstrators tried to cross a bridge leading to Baghdad's Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign embassies are located.

Demonstrations also took place in other parts of Iraq and the government did not say where the death occurred.

A government statement said 40 security force members were among the injured in confrontations observers described as some of the worst in the Iraqi capital in more than a year.

The government blamed the violence on "groups of riot inciters" and said security forces worked to protect the safety of peaceful protesters.

Many Iraqi citizens blame politicians and government officials for the corruption that has prevented the country from rebounding from years of sectarian violence and a devastating war to defeat Islamic State.

At his weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi released a statement promising jobs for graduates. He also ordered the oil ministry and other government agencies to apply a 50 percent quota for local workers in future contracts with foreign countries.