Middle East

2 Drones Shot Down Above Iraq Base Housing US Troops, Army Says

By AFP
Updated June 06, 2021 04:29 AM
Map of Iraq
Iraq

BAGHDAD - The Iraqi army said Sunday two drones were destroyed above a base housing U.S. troops, one month after the same base was targeted by an armed drone.

The U.S. military's C-RAM defense system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.

Several hours earlier a rocket was shot down above Baghdad airport, "without causing casualties or damage," said Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesperson for the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq.

The coalition was sent to Iraq to help the country's military fight the Islamic State jihadist group -- a campaign that Baghdad declared won in late 2017.

The U.S. consistently blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.

Since the start of this year there have been 39 attacks against U.S. interests in Iraq.

The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, while 14 were rocket attacks, some of them claimed by pro-Iran factions, who aim to pressure Washington into withdrawing all their troops.

The use of drones against American interests by these factions is a relatively new tactic, although the U.S. military has previously accused pro-Iran Iraqi groups of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels carry out attacks using such devices against Saudi interests.

