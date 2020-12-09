Middle East

2 Small Iraqi Oil Wells Set Ablaze in 'Terrorist Attack,' Ministry Says

By Reuters
December 09, 2020 12:24 PM
Flames and smoke rise from oil wells inside the Khabbaz oilfield after they were bombed on the outskirts of Kirkuk
Flames and smoke rise from oil wells inside the Khabbaz oilfield after they were bombed on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Dec 9, 2020.

KIRKUK, IRAQ - Two wells in a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze by explosives in a "terrorist attack" on Wednesday but overall production from the field was not affected, the Oil Ministry and officials said Wednesday.
 
The Oil Ministry gave no further details about the assailants behind the explosive devices that targeted the wells in Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk.
 
Technical teams isolated the two burning oil wells and there was no impact on output, two sources from the state-run North Oil Company (NOC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
 
The field produces about 25,000 barrels per day, oil officials said. The ministry said production from the two wells that were targeted did not exceed 2,000 bpd.
 
The ministry statement said a fire erupted at the two oil wells after explosive devices were set off half an hour apart, with one going off at 1:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) and the second at 2:00 a.m (1100 GMT).

Related Stories

FILE - Iraqi and Saudi officials open the Arar border crossing, in Anbar, Iraq, Nov. 18, 2020.
Middle East
Reopening of Arar Crossing Thaws Saudi-Iraqi Ties
Riyadh and Baghdad see regional realignment as impetus to improve relations
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:58 AM
Iran map
Extremism Watch
Pro-Iran Militiamen Torch Massage Parlor in Baghdad, Accuse US, Israel of Corrupting Iraqi Youth
Video shows baton-wielding men assaulting female employees of a massage parlor
Namo Abdulla
By Namo Abdulla
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 06:53 PM
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage outside the Zawraa park in the capital Baghdad, Nov. 18, 2020, after volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital breaking a month-long truce on attacks against the U.S. embassy.
Extremism Watch
Iran-backed Militias Resume Rocket Attacks Toward US Embassy in Iraq  
Iraqi officials say at least three of seven rockets fired were intercepted by C-Ram system installed near embassy but some of them fell in nearby civilian areas, killing at least one child and injuring several others
Namo Abdulla
By Namo Abdulla
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 06:03 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage