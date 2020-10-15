Middle East

2 US Nationals Released by Houthi Rebels in Possible Prisoner Swap

By Reuters
October 15, 2020 02:29 AM
Map of Yemen
Yemen

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Two U.S. nationals held by Houthi rebels in Yemen have been released, Omani state media said Wednesday, in what may have been part of a prisoner swap, with Oman sending flights to Sanaa to return 250 Yemenis from the Gulf state and abroad.

"Under the directions of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the relevant authorities in the Sultanate contacted authorities in Sanaa which agreed to release the Americans and to transfer them to the Sultanate before heading home," Oman state TV said.

The United States welcomed the release of two U.S. citizens, Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada, from Houthi custody and said the remains of Bilal Fateen would also be repatriated, according to a statement by U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

Aid worker Loli had been held captive for three years and businessman Gidada one year.

Oman sent two flights to Sanaa to carry back 250 Yemenis who had been receiving treatment in the Gulf state and abroad, the Oman report said.

O'Brien thanked Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as well as Saudi Arabia's King Salman for their help in securing the release of the two citizens.

"President (Donald) Trump continues to prioritize securing the release and repatriation of Americans held hostage abroad," he said.

Violence between fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed government and Houthi forces has escalated since U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths pressed both parties to agree on a ceasefire deal that would pave the way for broader negotiations to end a war that has killed more than 100,000 people. 

Related Stories

FILE - Workers salvage oil canisters from the wreckage of a vehicle oil store hit by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, July 2, 2020.
Middle East
UN Says Yemen’s Warring Parties Must Face Justice
UN group of experts says all warring parties are guilty of committing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity and must be held accountable
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 01:16 PM
Fabrizio Carboni, Regional Director for the Near and Middle East of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),…
Middle East
UN Secretary General Welcomes Yemeni Prisoner Release Pact
More than 1,000 will be released under the agreement
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 10:08 AM
Fabrizio Carboni, Regional Director for the Near and Middle East of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),…
Middle East
Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree on Prisoner Exchange 
This will be the largest prisoner release operations between Yemen’s warring parties since the conflict began 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 08:37 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons as they chant slogans…
Middle East
UN Rights Experts Urge Countries to Stop Fueling War in Yemen
The multi-billion-dollar arms trade that is fueling the war in Yemen has turned the country into the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 03:41 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage