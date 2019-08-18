Middle East

3 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces At Gaza Border

By VOA News
August 18, 2019 04:24 AM
Relatives of Palestinian gunmen who were killed by Israeli forces as they tried to cross the Gaza border, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Three Palestinian men were killed by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said Sunday, adding that another Palestinian man was wounded in the shooting. 

An Israeli military statement said a military "attack helicopter and tank" opened fire on a group of armed men spotted "adjacent to the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip" that separates Israel from Gaza.

The incident happened just hours after three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties in that incident.

VOA News