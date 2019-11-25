Middle East

3 Women Repatriated From Syria Face Terror Charges in Kosovo

By Associated Press
November 25, 2019 01:40 PM
Kosovo police officers secure the area inside a detention center where authorities have brought back from Syria 110 Kosovar…
Kosovo police officers secure the area inside a detention center where authorities have brought back from Syria 110 Kosovar citizens, mostly women and children in the village of Vranidol, April 20, 2019

PRISTINA - Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against three women repatriated from Syria for allegedly joining terror groups there.
                   
Prosecutors said Monday that the three women had left Kosovo in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to join the Islamic State group in Syria and Al-Nusra in Iraq. Spouses of two of them had died, apparently in fighting there.
                   
The three women were among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April.
                   
If convicted, they could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
                   
Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country's citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

Related Stories

Debra Tice, mother of U.S. journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria five years ago, holds a dated portrait of him during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, July 20, 2017.
Extremism Watch
Parents of US Reporter Missing for 7 Years in Syria Still Await His Return
Journalist Austin Tice, 38, went to Syria in May 2012 to cover war as it entered its second year
Default Author Profile
By Nisan Ahmado
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 23:03
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Turkish soldiers, right, and Turkey-backed opposition fighters stand atop a…
Middle East
Amnesty: Turkey Arrests Hundreds Over Criticism of Syria Offensive
Amnesty International says the crackdown is part of a wider post-coup attack on freedom of expression
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 20:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage