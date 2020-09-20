Middle East

5 Civilians Hurt in Houthi Attack on Saudi Arabia

By Reuters
September 20, 2020 04:26 AM
Jizan Saudi Arabia

CAIRO, EGYPT - Five civilians were injured when a military projectile launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis hit a village in Saudi Arabia's southern Jizan region, state media reported on Saturday.

State news agency SPA quoted a civil defense spokesman as saying three cars were damaged in the border village and that the five civilians suffered minor injuries from shrapnel.

There was no confirmation of the attack by the Houthi group, which has been battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for more than five years. The group has fired missiles and drones towards Saudi cities, most of which have been intercepted.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. 

