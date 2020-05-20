Abbas Tears Up Security Agreements with Israel, US 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian Authority is tearing up its agreements with Israel and the United States& because of Israeli plans to annex part of the occupied West Bank.

These include the 1990 Oslo accords that give the Palestinians limited self-governance in the West Bank and Gaza.

“The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are no longer committed to all signed agreements and understandings with the Israeli government and the American government, including the security commitments," Abbas said. The announcement was made at a Palestinian leadership meeting late Tuesday.

Abbas said it was up to Israel to “uphold responsibilities before the international community as the occupying power.”

This was not the first time Abbas had threatened to back out of security and other agreements with Israel and the U.S.

FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Wednesday that he hoped those were just words.

“I'm not exactly sure what to make of his statement, but I regret that he has decided to abrogate these agreements," Pompeo said.

Israel has yet to comment.

Israeli plans to annex about 30% of the West Bank, which Palestinians want for an independent state, have infuriated the Palestinians. The European Union and others who are also opposed to annexation warn it would light a powder keg of violence.

King Abdullah of Jordan warned last week that annexation could set off what he called a “massive conflict” and said it could lead to the suspension of its 1994 peace treaty with Israel.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war.

The United States has not outright endorsed or opposed Israel’s plans, but says annexation must be done within the peace plan that President Donald Trump unveiled in January. That plan calls for an eventual Palestinian state.