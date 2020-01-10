Middle East

Airstrikes Hit Rebel-held Syrian Town Despite New Cease-fire

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 09:58 AM
Map of Idlib province, Syria, showing the towns of Idlib, Dana, Saraqeb and Maaret al-Numan
Idlib province, Syria

BEIRUT - Syrian warplanes bombed a major rebel stronghold in the country's northwest on Friday, less than 24 hours after a cease-fire went into effect there, opposition activists said.

Nevertheless, activists reported an overall drop in violence in Syria's Idlib province compared to the past three weeks, which saw government forces capture more than two dozen rebel-held villages under the cover of airstrikes. The government offensive forced more than 200,000 people to flee for safer areas further north, near the border with Turkey.

Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants, is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.

The latest cease-fire in Syria's only remaining rebel stronghold was announced Thursday by Russia's state media. Turkey and Russia negotiated the truce at Turkey's request. Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his forces, while Turkey backs some Syrian opposition fighters.

Friday's airstrikes were reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said Russia warplanes executed intensive raids on the strategic rebel-held town of Maaret al-Numan and surrounding villages. The Britain-based organization, which documents the war in Syria through a network of activists on the ground, also said government forces and insurgents clashed in eastern parts of Idlib province Friday morning.

The Smart news agency, an Syrian opposition activist collective, said Friday's airstrikes concentrated on the western and northern neighborhoods of Maaret al-Numan.

The cease-fire was imposed in Idlib province early Thursday afternoon, according to Maj.-Gen. Yuri Borenkov of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria.

The truce came amid soaring regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also made a rare visit to Syria this week for talks with Assad in Damascus.

The immediate goal of Assad's three-week offensive appeared to be taking Maaret al-Numan, which sits on the Damascus-Aleppo highway, in order to re-open the strategic road. It's been closed by the rebels since 2012.

 

This image released by the Syrian Presidency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad, center, in Damascus, Syria, Jan. 7, 2020.
Middle East
Russia's Putin Visits Syria to Meet Assad, a Key Iran Ally
Putin's visit is the second to the war-torn country, where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 11:21
Arts & Culture
Two Documentaries Chronicle Horrors in Syria Through Women's Eyes
Two award-winning documentaries capture death and destruction in the war-torn Syrian cities of Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta through the eyes of women. Waad al-Kateab's film "For Sama," and Feras Fayyad's film "The Cave," document civilians' struggle to survive in devastated cities where doctors in makeshift hospitals tend to throngs of injured and dying people. VOA's Penelope Poulou interviewed both filmmakers and has more.
By Penelope Poulou
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 02:39
Written By
Associated Press

