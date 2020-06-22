Middle East

Analysts Say Syria Sanctions to Have Wide Impact 

By Dale Gavlak
June 22, 2020 10:48 AM
FILE PHOTO: Lebanese pound banknotes are seen at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed…
FILE - Lebanese pound banknotes are seen at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon, June 15, 2020.

AMMAN -  Lebanon is facing challenges posed by the new U.S. Caesar Act, which authorizes new sanctions and financial restrictions targeting Syrian government, analysts say, because of close banking and commercial ties between the two countries. Analysts say Lebanon will be forced to revise its activities as its own floundering economy is in crisis due to what critics call years of mismanagement and corruption.  

Analyst Maha Yahya, who directs the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, says the Caesar Act has far-reaching implications for any entity or individual in Lebanon who has worked with Damascus because they risk sanctions.   

“The Caesar Act is creating considerable pressure," she said. "The first list, they’re mainly Syrians affiliated directly with the Syrian regime. But it will create a lot of challenges in Lebanon. It’s a pressure point on Hezbollah, a tool that can be brandished at any point to address anyone seeking to normalize with a Syria under Bashar al-Assad. But, also for many companies that had started preparing for possibly getting involved in reconstruction in Syria.”   

FILE - Shi'ite Hezbollah and Amal Movement groups stand in front of Lebanese army as they shout slogans against anti-government protesters, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, June 6, 2020.

While the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah militia, also part of Lebanon’s government and parliament, may be seen as the most obvious party affected by the Caesar Act, it certainly is not the only one.  

Joseph Bahout, an academic fellow in the Middle East program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, tells VOA that Hezbollah is already affected by other sanctions.    

“On the military issue, Hezbollah is already under watch. It will continue to act. It will probably be more shrewd, more prudent. It will not change substantially this equation," he said.   

Bahout says it is likely that Lebanon’s internal security head will continue his visits to Damascus because they benefit Western powers as well. He sees the bigger impact on both countries’ economies.   

“The Caesar Act is not so much a military issue than a commercial and trade issue and this is where it will hit. It is hitting the Syrian economy at the core and now you have a very strong and rapid degradation of the situation in Syria. It will hit a huge amount of macro exchanges between Syria and Lebanon. It will probably hit Lebanon partially; for example. The deposits of Syrian figures in Lebanese banks will be much more closely monitored, a lot of transfers will be impossible to do,” he said. 

Bahout says five Lebanese banks with branches in Syria are stopping their business.  Substantial trade of Lebanese products into Syria as well as Syrian agricultural goods into Lebanon will either be halted or "go underground" with smuggling, he adds.  

Bahout says the present Lebanese government’s attempt to normalize political ties with Damascus will likely come to an end. 

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - This April 19, 2020 photo file photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the…
Middle East
US Announces New Sanctions Against Syria
Sanctions target Assad family, Syrian government officials and third-party entities aiding Assad government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 15:11
Men sift through a sewer for valuables along the foreshore of the Abou Ali River, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, May 5, 2020.
Middle East
Lebanon Faces Grave Threat to Stability as Poverty Mounts 
An unprecedented economic crisis, nationwide protests and coronavirus restrictions are posing the biggest threat to stability since the end of the civil war in 1990
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:29
FILE - Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) march during a rally in al-Qahtaniyah, Syria, Oct. 7, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Kurdish Officials Fear Looming US Sanctions on Syria Could Hinder IS Fight
Syrian Kurds are afraid the sanctions could impact their economy, deepening the impoverishment of civilians already struggling to recover from IS destruction
Nisan Ahmado
By Nisan Ahmado
Sun, 06/14/2020 - 17:36
FILE PHOTO: Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria February 3, 2020. Picture taken February…
Middle East
Syria’s Leader Feels Pressure From US Sanctions Threat, Street Protests
Week of protests is reported in government stronghold of Druze region of Suweida
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 18:23
FILE - In this January 13, 2010 file photo, Syrian employees stack packets of Syrian currency in the Central Syrian Bank
Middle East
Syria Economic Meltdown Presents New Challenge for Assad
The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria start to come into effect next week, and they are likely to hit hard on a country whose economy is already melting down
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 09:37
Default Author Profile
By
Dale Gavlak

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage