Middle East

Arab League Opposes 'Interference in Libya' After Turkey Accords

By Agence France-Presse
December 31, 2019 01:18 PM
FILE - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaks during a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, at the end of the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia, March 31, 2019.
FILE - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaks during a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, at the end of the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia, March 31, 2019.

CAIRO - The Arab League called Tuesday for efforts to "prevent foreign interference" in Libya in the wake of military and maritime agreements signed by Turkey with the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli.

Permanent representatives of the pan-Arab organization, in a meeting at its Cairo headquarters requested by Egypt, passed a resolution "stressing the necessity to prevent interference that could contribute to facilitating the arrival of foreign extremists in Libya."

They also expressed "serious concern over the military escalation further aggravating the situation in Libya and which threatens the security and stability of neighboring countries and the entire region."

On Monday, the U.N.'s Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, said the deals signed by Turkey and the Tripoli government represented an "escalation" of the conflict wracking the North African country.

Libya has been mired in conflict since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival administrations in the east and the west vying for power.

In November, Ankara signed a security and military cooperation deal and also inked a maritime jurisdiction agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital.

In addition, Turkey is preparing to hold a vote in parliament on deploying troops in support of the GNA which is battling forces of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Egypt, in a letter sent to the United Nations last week, said it considers the Ankara-Tripoli agreements "void and without legal effect," adding that foreign military involvement in Libya amounted to a violation of a U.N. arms embargo in force since the uprising.

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Soldiers allied to the internationally-backed Government of National Accord return from the frontlines in Tripoli, Libya, April 28, 2019. (H.Murdock/VOA)
Europe
Turkey Mulls Sending Allied Syrian Fighters to Libya
Turkey has not yet sent any Syrian fighters as part of the planned deployment, they told Reuters, on condition of anonymity
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 11:29
Libyans inspect a damaged building following a reported airstrike in the capital Tripoli's suburb of Tajoura, Dec.29, 2019.
Europe
France, Egypt Urge 'Restraint' to Avoid Libya Escalation
French president held talks late Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi when both agreed that warring Libyan powers need to negotiate a political solution under UN auspices
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 10:31
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, delivers a speech during a parliament session in Athens, Dec. 18, 2019.
Europe
PM: Greece 'Wants A Say' in Libya Peace Process
Libya has become another diplomatic front for Greece and Turkey as the traditional rivals jostle over Mediterranean maritime rights and the competing camps in the North African country's conflict
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 07:22
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, December 26, 2019…
Europe
Turkey to Send Troops to Libya at Tripoli's Request, Erdogan Says
Ankara has signed military, maritime accords with Tripoli
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 17:07
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage