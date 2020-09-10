Middle East

Arab Media Reports Some Key Breakthroughs in Moroccan Libya Talks

By Edward Yeranian
September 10, 2020 10:30 PM
Libya Map
Libya Map

CAIRO, EGYPT - Rival Libyan political leaders held joint talks Thursday in Morocco and Egypt amid reports of some breakthroughs over key issues, including elections and uniting rival governments.

Arab media reported breakthroughs on several key points during talks between rival Libyan political leaders outside the Moroccan capital, Rabat. It was not clear if any of the breakthroughs would last into further negotiations in Geneva next week.

Khaled al-Mishri, the Islamist head of the Council of State in Tripoli, told Al Jazeera TV Wednesday, "We cannot say that the (Morocco meetings) are … real dialogue sessions so far. Rather, they are preliminary consultations for the start of the dialogue."

Libya analyst and political writer Abdel Basset Ben Hamill said the Moroccan talks were not expected to follow the same track as the upcoming Geneva talks, and in any case, “There is absolutely no talk about disbanding militias and making mercenaries leave the country."

Libya is currently divided between eastern and western governments locked in a military stalemate.

Arab League deputy head Hossam Zaki stressed in a press conference in Cairo that Libya negotiations will not be easy.

He said that in all honesty, the Libya dossier is going to require the goodwill of all sincere parties who want to get the country out of this impasse.

Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned Turkey for interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries, after a meeting in Cairo to discuss the Libya situation.

He said that Arab states widely oppose Turkish interference. He argued that Arab states must combat this kind of interference so that they don't become a battleground for internecine conflicts.

Turkey backs the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord based in Tripoli and has provided military support for its forces.

While it was not clear if any of the discussions in Morocco included binding agreements, members of both delegations told Arab media that one of the key points of agreement was to "divide positions in the ruling Council of State from among (Libya's) three geographic regions."

Libyan media also reported that negotiators in Switzerland, where talks are due to get underway on September 17, have agreed that elections must be held by December 2021 based on a mutually acceptable constitutional framework. 

Related Stories

Nasser Bourita (C), Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chairs a meeting of representatives of…
Middle East
Libya Political Talks in Morocco Appear Bumpy Despite Some Measure of Goodwill
Tobruk-based parliament spokesman says any understandings will be taken back for a vote of approval
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 02:39 PM
Demonstrators march during an anti-government protest in Tripoli, Libya, Aug. 25, 2020.
Middle East
Tripoli Power Struggle Prompts Egypt Visit by UN Special Libya Envoy
Cairo trip by Stephanie Williams comes as protest movement in Libyan capital calls for government reshuffle to deal with country's many crises
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 01:23 PM
Crowds grew larger in early evening in Tripoli, Libya on Aug. 23, 2020.  (VOA/Salaheddin Almorjini)
Middle East
Libyans Hit Streets Despite Cease-Fire
On 9th anniversary of Gadhafi’s fall and at cusp of new peace talks, Libyans demand basic services
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 01:13 PM
Fighters loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government are seen after taking control of Watiya airbase, southwest of Tripoli, May 18, 2020.
Middle East
Tripoli and Rival Parliament Announce Libya Cease-Fire
Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 02:28 AM
Edward Yeranian
By
Edward Yeranian

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage