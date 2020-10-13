Middle East

Assad Makes Rare Visit to Areas Hit by Fires in West Syria

By Associated Press
October 13, 2020 08:23 AM
In this photo released Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 on the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar…
In this photo released Oct. 13, 2020 on the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad, third from left, wearing a mask speaks with people during his visit to assess damage in last week’s deadly wildfires.

BEIRUT - Syrian President Bashar Assad has made a rare public visit to the coastal province of Latakia where he toured areas that suffered heavy damage in last week's wildfires that killed three people, state media reported Tuesday.

Assad's public visits to areas around Syria have been rare since the country's conflict began in March 2011. The conflict has killed nearly 400,000 and displaced half of Syria's population including more than five million who became refugees, mostly in neighboring countries.

State news agency SANA said Assad visited the village of Ballouran to inspect the damage and met the local population during a tour to some areas that were affected by the fires, which were brought under control on Sunday.

SANA did not say whether the visit took place on Tuesday or earlier.

SANA said Assad was accompanied by the ministers of local administration and agriculture and vowed to help residents replant the burnt areas.

Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries last week amid a heat wave that is unusual for this time of the year, leaving Syria particularly hard-hit. Three people were killed in the wildfires that also burned wide areas of forests, mostly in Latakia and the central province of Homs.

On Saturday, special prayers for rain were held in mosques around different parts of Syria, in hopes that rain would ease the drought and stop the fires.

Assad's hometown of Qardaha in Latakia province was hard hit by the fires that heavily damaged a building used as storage for the state-owned tobacco company, part of which collapsed.

Related Stories

In this Syria, Friday, April 13, 2018. photo, Syrians who were displaced with their families from eastern Ghouta hold their…
Middle East
Syrian Victims of Chemical Weapons Attacks Look to Germany for Justice
Lawyers say they possess the most comprehensive body of evidence yet, including testimonies of survivors, defectors
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 05:47 PM
Thumbnail
00:00:53
Quick Takes
Blast in Northwestern Syria Leaves At Least 11 Dead
Officials are searching for survivors after a blast in northwestern Syria killed at least 11 people and injured dozens more, Tuesday, October 6. (REUTERS)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 01:43 PM
FILE - Men suspected of being Islamic State fighters arrive at a screening point run by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, where suspected jihadists were being interrogated outside Baghuz in Syria, March 6, 2019.
Middle East
Last Known American IS Supporters Repatriated From Syria
US says it has repatriated 27 US citizens – including 15 children – captured in Syria and Iraq as Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate collapsed; 10 charged with crimes 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 01:19 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage